FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

William Myles Murray

Tom Jackson Willis

Brianna Jodie Louise Johnson

Scott Wayne Leather

Elizabeth Ann Mahoney

Brady Jae Spicer

Brodie Mark Delinecort

Dylan John Taylor

Boyd Alan Storrs

Lisa Maree O'Brien

Evren Suzgun

Tan Cuong Le

Bryce Malcolm Day

Peter Wayne Marsh

Josephine Muric

Malcolm Robert Vallis

Jesse Dean Godsell

Ian Walter Brookfield

Justin Brian Foley

Michele Cammissa

Christine Ellen Drury

Shawn Mathew Flanders

Mitchell Timo Korpi

Michael James Davies

Brent Alan Watson

Lydia Rita Lauch

Joshua Adam Vohland

Aaron Richard Demercado

Alan Stanley Chisholm

Lane Reed Kelly

Michael Munib Muric

Wentworth Charles Roy Walker

Shaun David Wheeler

Elke Precilla Maureen Harrington

Jarrod Matthew Halls

Emma Maree Archer

Heath Lee Amos

Bree-Anna Maree Machin

Timothy Gary Swallow

Travis Leslie Crunkhorn

Joshua Sean Bayliss

Mark Angel

Bruce Raymond Hines

Allan Bruce Reece

Harrison Colin Lassig

Michelle Mae Richter

Matthew Dee Restell

Joel Robert Emmanual Tanna

Owen Harley Chambers

Joshua Dean Fuller

Christopher Lee Burns

Maikara George Bunny Wiki

Cinnamon Marguerite-Anne Keighton

Sandee Michelle

Zoe Emma Gage

Kevin Ray Kinnest

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Thursday, April 8