WHO'S UP: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
6th Apr 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Michael Anthony Leeson

Sherry Hawley

Michael Harold Haworth

Naim Ozturk

Harley Lee Trindall

Nicholas Ryan Barkle

Jordan Andrew William Crealy

Stewart Andrew Casey

Coby O'Rourke-Tewaiti

Stella Louise Spencer

Jayson Ramsey

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Tuesday, April 6

