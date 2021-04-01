FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Mitchell John Hazzard

Aaron Terrence Parry

Matthew James Broderick

Kevin Ray Kinnest

Cameron Michael Dunn

John Lappin

Troy Ross Read

David Andrew Mayo

Benjamin Brian Grant Lockley

Luke Robert Flett

Evan John Williams

Jillian Murphy

Jason Walter Halliday

Christopher Thomas Gibbs

Hannah Louise Schultz

Storme Melina Brydon

Michael Leslie Zink

Mei-Ling Lu

Debbie Sheree Marxsen

Lesley Marie Male

Anthony John Zink

Rodney Laurence White

Jennifer Maree Mason

Jakob Fensom

Scott Anthony Hardman

Kelley Marie Drew

Aaron Edwin Gray

Anil Bogati

Ian Stewart Carr

Christopher James Ellen

Jeffrey Michael Hohn

Brandon Graeme Salter

Jessie William Nielsen

Julie Ann Tucker

Kylie Elizabeth Oneill

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Thursday, April 1