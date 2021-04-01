FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Mitchell John Hazzard
Aaron Terrence Parry
Matthew James Broderick
Kevin Ray Kinnest
Cameron Michael Dunn
John Lappin
Troy Ross Read
David Andrew Mayo
Benjamin Brian Grant Lockley
Luke Robert Flett
Evan John Williams
Jillian Murphy
Jason Walter Halliday
Christopher Thomas Gibbs
Hannah Louise Schultz
Storme Melina Brydon
Michael Leslie Zink
Mei-Ling Lu
Debbie Sheree Marxsen
Lesley Marie Male
Anthony John Zink
Rodney Laurence White
Jennifer Maree Mason
Jakob Fensom
Scott Anthony Hardman
Kelley Marie Drew
Aaron Edwin Gray
Anil Bogati
Ian Stewart Carr
Christopher James Ellen
Jeffrey Michael Hohn
Brandon Graeme Salter
Jessie William Nielsen
Julie Ann Tucker
Kylie Elizabeth Oneill
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Thursday, April 1