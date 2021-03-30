FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Joshua James Hawkes

Kell Walker

Ethan James Kennedy

Mitchell Kieran Joyce

Christopher Ray O'Brien

Donovan Alan Evans

Kim Venancio Taylor

Colin Douglas Martin

Timothy David Hunt

Joshua Nathan Anthony

Nataya Nikora-Lewis

Renee Henricks

Bradley Amadeus Bessant Probert

David Erdmut Steck

Christopher Lee Burns

Christopher James Ellen

Mitchell John Ballantyne

Kacey Lee Todd

Stewart Andrew Casey

Amy Elizabeth Francis

Jacob John Donnell

Jessica-Ann Watt

Ngoc Thanh Vo

Shane Allan Milligan

Aaron William Wells

Jarrod James Delower

Jazmin Saphire Higham

Jessica Noeleen Major

Lee James Shannon

Nickolas Andrew Brown

Robbert Linden Bradfield

Joshua Karl Serafin

Daniel Nicholas Jose

Joshua Alexander Beazley-Leonard

Jason Ian Murray

Fiona Louise King

Travis John Raines

Mathew James Dowling

Sarah Jaine Hutt

Bonnie Almay Hadwen

Aaron Lyle Morse

Zoee Rhieannen King

Bernard William Andren

Jason Trevor Daniel

Aaron David Lester

Skye Louisa Boyd

William John Caddy

Thuthija Umedya Kandabadage Don

Christopher James Pink

Jason David Casey

Shannon Bruce Hinchcliffe

Christopher Ian John Whiting

Danny Robert Whittred

William Connor Hansen

Chanelle Bamblett

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Tuesday, March 30