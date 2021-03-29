FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Bradley Douglas Fredericks
Joshua Mark Fenn
Connor Paul Menzies
Rachel-Marie Fulmer
Jonathon Joel Bury
Karl Adam Coulton
Tony Robert Graham
Geoffrey Louis Hills
Kimberly Mary Kathleen Mcbean
Bruno Rocco Massimissa
Jack Harvey Penny
Shay-T-Neil Paku
Lisa Maree Tanner
Jordan Andrew William Crealy
Anita Kontro
Adam Richard Gamlen
Axel Plet
William Thomas Hills
Joel Nicholas Wright
Tracey Florence May Fraser
Stephen Michael Smith
Kody Raymond Gerald Collis
Troy Anthony Patti
Jacob Alexander Crowe
Kurt Graham Williamson
Christopher David Travis
Travis Charles Mccosh
Jason Robert Caruana
Matthew Allan Oates
Christopher Alan Penny
Wade Philip Jasperse
Patrick Lewis Smith
Darcy Glen Robertson
Callum Kiah Wentriro
Samarah-Lee Davis
Candice Paula-Ann Wiggins
Brian Albert Griggs
Guy Sean Leigh Gallagher
Clint Grahame Sands
Troy Phillip Dewsbury
Renee Louise Harrington
Kira Maree Motley
John Joseph Haramija
Lee Casey Mathew Deller
Steven Tony Portillo
Laurence James Robert Joh Daylight
Jack Shailer
Umit Uruz
Bradley Mclean Moore
Mathew Joseph Dow
Peter Charles Usher
Nathan Paul Granger
Kaleb Dane Lamb
Benjamin Jon Mccosh
Stewart Andrew Casey
Subam Shrestha
Denim Ray Barry Rogers
Callan Michael Bockholt
Jason Mark Butlin
Troy Brisenden
Brendan John Jones
Brooke Hayley Reid
Simone Francine Cheeseman
Jaime Lachlan Joyce
David John Egan
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Monday, March 29