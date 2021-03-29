FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today

Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Monday, March 29

Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Monday, March 29

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Bradley Douglas Fredericks

Joshua Mark Fenn

Connor Paul Menzies

Rachel-Marie Fulmer

Jonathon Joel Bury

Karl Adam Coulton

Tony Robert Graham

Geoffrey Louis Hills

Kimberly Mary Kathleen Mcbean

Bruno Rocco Massimissa

Jack Harvey Penny

Shay-T-Neil Paku

Lisa Maree Tanner

Jordan Andrew William Crealy

Anita Kontro

Adam Richard Gamlen

Axel Plet

William Thomas Hills

Joel Nicholas Wright

Tracey Florence May Fraser

Stephen Michael Smith

Kody Raymond Gerald Collis

Troy Anthony Patti

Jacob Alexander Crowe

Kurt Graham Williamson

Christopher David Travis

Travis Charles Mccosh

Jason Robert Caruana

Matthew Allan Oates

Christopher Alan Penny

Wade Philip Jasperse

Patrick Lewis Smith

Darcy Glen Robertson

Callum Kiah Wentriro

Samarah-Lee Davis

Candice Paula-Ann Wiggins

Brian Albert Griggs

Guy Sean Leigh Gallagher

Clint Grahame Sands

Troy Phillip Dewsbury

Renee Louise Harrington

Kira Maree Motley

John Joseph Haramija

Lee Casey Mathew Deller

Steven Tony Portillo

Laurence James Robert Joh Daylight

Jack Shailer

Umit Uruz

Bradley Mclean Moore

Mathew Joseph Dow

Peter Charles Usher

Nathan Paul Granger

Kaleb Dane Lamb

Benjamin Jon Mccosh

Stewart Andrew Casey

Subam Shrestha

Denim Ray Barry Rogers

Callan Michael Bockholt

Jason Mark Butlin

Troy Brisenden

Brendan John Jones

Brooke Hayley Reid

Simone Francine Cheeseman

Jaime Lachlan Joyce

David John Egan

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Monday, March 29