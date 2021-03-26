FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Giuseppe Michael Catalano

Mark Robert Neill

Stephen Chittleborough

Michael Grant Leroy

Max Claude Fisher

Desmond Samuel Johns

Rebecca Nicole Spencer

Troy Phillip Dewsbury

Subam Shrestha

Bianca Jade Hagart Todd

Christine Bertram

Julie Ah Quee

Krystel Louise Paulson

Barry Fox

Joshua Ryan Mcmeekin

Jamie Lee Goodman-Jones

Bradley Lex Johnson

Emily Susan Campbell

Maxine Victoria Frescon

Dylan Thomas Cason

Shaun Michael Little

William Bernard Dowsett

Benjamin Brian Loveridge

Andrew Maurice Ferris

Christopher Lee Burns

Daniel John Stevens

Kenneth William Colling

Jake Warman

Scott Robert Stanley Charles

Eugene Louis Butcher

Sheldon Tapp

Jacquelyn Amanda Turner

Holly Maree Wright

Matthew George Poulsen

Daniel Clifford Rowland

William Neville George Newbold

Brett James Kirby

Veronica Valmay Johnson

Mark Alan Murdoch

Julieann Maree Skewes

John David Massurit

Rebecca Leigh Radel

Mitchell Kieran Joyce

Kenneth Fox

Taylor James Simpson Keene

Rachel Elizabeth Carter

