FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Giuseppe Michael Catalano
Mark Robert Neill
Stephen Chittleborough
Michael Grant Leroy
Max Claude Fisher
Desmond Samuel Johns
Rebecca Nicole Spencer
Troy Phillip Dewsbury
Subam Shrestha
Bianca Jade Hagart Todd
Christine Bertram
Julie Ah Quee
Krystel Louise Paulson
Barry Fox
Joshua Ryan Mcmeekin
Jamie Lee Goodman-Jones
Bradley Lex Johnson
Emily Susan Campbell
Maxine Victoria Frescon
Dylan Thomas Cason
Shaun Michael Little
William Bernard Dowsett
Benjamin Brian Loveridge
Andrew Maurice Ferris
Christopher Lee Burns
Daniel John Stevens
Kenneth William Colling
Jake Warman
Scott Robert Stanley Charles
Eugene Louis Butcher
Sheldon Tapp
Jacquelyn Amanda Turner
Holly Maree Wright
Matthew George Poulsen
Daniel Clifford Rowland
William Neville George Newbold
Brett James Kirby
Veronica Valmay Johnson
Mark Alan Murdoch
Julieann Maree Skewes
John David Massurit
Rebecca Leigh Radel
Mitchell Kieran Joyce
Kenneth Fox
Taylor James Simpson Keene
Rachel Elizabeth Carter
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Friday, March 26