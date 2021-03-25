FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Gage Benjamin Kelly
Joshua Wayne Tripcony
Hadyn Benjamin Shorten
Joshua Nathan Walker
Joel Raymond Mcgowan
Joshua Dean Fuller
Jason Ronald Devine
Matthew Cary Nock
Ashley Cameron King
Leslie James Kyte
Zoe Emma Gage
Brett Andrew Sands
Jeffrey Kenneth Behan
Jarrod Matthew Halls
Kevin Ray Kinnest
James George Lyne
Paul Daniel Devlin
Alan Stanley Chisholm
Jacqui Lee Whitehead
Leya Celeste Fewre
Robert Noel Fisher
Emily Alice Price
Ethan Alexander Vaughan Connolly
Marty Lindsey Gordon Sullivan
Coen George Tanna
Jamie Patrick William Doherty
Mitchell Paul Baldwin
Lyndon Troy Crosby
Brock Andrew Delinecort
Mark Edward Lester
Dylan John Taylor
Warren John Frazer
David John Egan
Peter Wayne Marsh
Korie Lee James Pascoe
Kali Kavanagh
Tanya Maree Phillips
Michael James Davies
John Fraser Dunn
Brady Jae Spicer
Mark Andrew Gordon
Steven Allan Arden Rockall
Ashliegh George Bobbermen
Bruce Wayne Hollingsworth
Joshua Ronald Crouch
Jacob Bradley Box
Rachael Shannon Jones
Reece Adam Vaughan
Travis Leslie Crunkhorn
Dean Smyth
Julieanne Buttenshaw
Andrew-Keith Robert Lloyd
Todd Graeme Olive
