FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Gage Benjamin Kelly

Joshua Wayne Tripcony

Hadyn Benjamin Shorten

Joshua Nathan Walker

Joel Raymond Mcgowan

Joshua Dean Fuller

Jason Ronald Devine

Matthew Cary Nock

Ashley Cameron King

Leslie James Kyte

Zoe Emma Gage

Brett Andrew Sands

Jeffrey Kenneth Behan

Jarrod Matthew Halls

Kevin Ray Kinnest

James George Lyne

Paul Daniel Devlin

Alan Stanley Chisholm

Jacqui Lee Whitehead

Leya Celeste Fewre

Robert Noel Fisher

Emily Alice Price

Ethan Alexander Vaughan Connolly

Marty Lindsey Gordon Sullivan

Coen George Tanna

Jamie Patrick William Doherty

Mitchell Paul Baldwin

Lyndon Troy Crosby

Brock Andrew Delinecort

Mark Edward Lester

Dylan John Taylor

Warren John Frazer

David John Egan

Peter Wayne Marsh

Korie Lee James Pascoe

Kali Kavanagh

Tanya Maree Phillips

Michael James Davies

John Fraser Dunn

Brady Jae Spicer

Mark Andrew Gordon

Steven Allan Arden Rockall

Ashliegh George Bobbermen

Bruce Wayne Hollingsworth

Joshua Ronald Crouch

Jacob Bradley Box

Rachael Shannon Jones

Reece Adam Vaughan

Travis Leslie Crunkhorn

Dean Smyth

Julieanne Buttenshaw

Andrew-Keith Robert Lloyd

Todd Graeme Olive

