Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Wednesday, March 24
Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Wednesday, March 24
Crime

FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
24th Mar 2021 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Locklan Raymond Lancaster

Berlinda Hope Bornen

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Wednesday, March 24

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BUNDY BORN: 20 recent local start-ups that need your support

        Premium Content BUNDY BORN: 20 recent local start-ups that need your support

        News Here are just some of the Bundy locals giving it a go after opening up a new business

        CHANGING HANDS: Future of Knauf’s Bundy facility revealed

        Premium Content CHANGING HANDS: Future of Knauf’s Bundy facility revealed

        News To satisfy the ACCC undertaking Knauf entered into when it acquired USG, the...

        WEATHER WRAP: When to expect drier days, cooler mornings

        Premium Content WEATHER WRAP: When to expect drier days, cooler mornings

        News It’s been a wet few days around the region but a change is coming soon.

        STAR STUDDED: Aussie music legends coming to Bundy

        Premium Content STAR STUDDED: Aussie music legends coming to Bundy

        News Some of the biggest names in Australian music will play concerts in Bundaberg in...