FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Zack William John Tregea
Jacquelyn Amanda Turner
Harley Lee Trindall
Richard Milton Candy
Patrick Vincent Tyger
Brittany Paige Blomfield
Raylene Margaret Bennett
Zachary Stephen Lindsay James
John Arthur Lowe
Steven Geoffrey Pickup
James Patrick Stewart
Stefani Jane Orreal-Avery
Aaron William Wells
Jason Ian Murray
Jayde Breanna Moras
Andrew Lynton Haines
Kahlym John Phillips
David John Egan
William George Wheatley
Rikki Jye Kaye
Barry John Mcdonnell
Brock Joseph Parks
Dylan Jake Rampant
Paola Juanita Smith
Joshua Clayton Wimbus
Marty Lindsey Gordon Sullivan
Michael Lawrence Smith
Kylene Michele Scott
Andrew Kevin Snaith
Christopher Mervyn James Miles
Richard William Goulding
Wyatt Danny Toth
Ngoc Thanh Vo
Laneena Mariah Broome
Callum John Findlay
Anthony Joseph Bonato
Karamara Ivy Rose Dodd
Scott Wayne Leather
William Bernard Dowsett
Vernon Mark Moffatt
Kyle John Geary
Keith James Blanch
Pauline Natasha Crompton
Matthew Charles Harmer
Jesse Aidan Giles
Shane Colin Mischke
David Glenn Bernard Robson
Joseph Terence Farrell
Alema Roxanne Ikeia Martin
Sydney Derek Mason
Emily Susan Campbell
Justin Roland Williams
Sarah Lucy Wavik
Cody James Anthony Bourke-Hennessy
Joshua Ryan Mcmeekin
Iain Stringer
Aleice Bryanne Bishop
Carol June Madden
Nicholas Ryan Barkle
Jessica Marie Craig
Noel Gregory Pettitt
Stewart Charles Smith
Shaun Damien Deller
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Friday, March 19