FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Andrew Charles Jay Hall
Serena Maree Hunt
Marly William Burt
Coby O'Rourke-Tewaiti
Anthony Floyd Choat
Elizabeth Mae Little
Michael Kitromilidis
Cameron James Paul
Darren William Bebendorf
Stella Louise Spencer
Trent Leslie David Stallan
Joel Nicholas Wright
Tony John Landers
Robert Wayne Doyle
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Tuesday, March 16