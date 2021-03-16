Menu
Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Tuesday, March 16
Crime

FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
16th Mar 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Andrew Charles Jay Hall

Serena Maree Hunt

Marly William Burt

Coby O'Rourke-Tewaiti

Anthony Floyd Choat

Elizabeth Mae Little

Michael Kitromilidis

Cameron James Paul

Darren William Bebendorf

Stella Louise Spencer

Trent Leslie David Stallan

Joel Nicholas Wright

Tony John Landers

Robert Wayne Doyle

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Tuesday, March 16

