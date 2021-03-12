Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Friday, March 12
Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Friday, March 12
Crime

FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
12th Mar 2021 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Bradley James Hebblewhite

Christopher Graeme Tory

Andrew Timothy Roper

Melinda Von Blanckensee

Paul Robert Zielke

Wade Francis Marshall

Dale John Hennessy

Kevin Richard Hill

Mitchell John Newlands

Danielle Jade Kelso

Maddison Jade Mackenzie

John David Massurit

Ashley Neal Chapman

Anthony Floyd Choat

Jeffrey Edward Mason

Zara Susanne Eborall

Peter John Mahoney

Owen Mitchell Compton

Taylor May Bennett

Francis Margaret Faye Lawton

Nathea Maree Smith

Cody James Daniel

Mareena Louise Duncan

John Leslie Hughes

Marcel Emmanuel Louis De Lafontaine

Robert James Maxwell Venner

Christine Megan Robinson

Jasmin Emilee Jaye Cogzell

Jason Trevor Daniel

Subam Shrestha

James Henry Watson

John Raymond Saunders

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Friday, March 12

More Stories

Show More
court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        Premium Content BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        News Bundaberg is full of good news stories and here are just some of the things that made us smile from across the region this week

        WHEELS IN MOTION: Food van with special purpose launches

        Premium Content WHEELS IN MOTION: Food van with special purpose launches

        News It was a bit of a false start for the local venture as a result of COVID-19, but...

        NAMED: Six Bundy hoons who’ve fronted court this year

        Premium Content NAMED: Six Bundy hoons who’ve fronted court this year

        Crime Hooning is all too common, but for those who get busted and fined, the price is...

        'RELEASE THE HOUND': Police find drugs during wild arrest

        Premium Content 'RELEASE THE HOUND': Police find drugs during wild arrest

        Crime JUDGE: “All those years of hard work down the drain, or up your arm or smoked...