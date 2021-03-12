FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Bradley James Hebblewhite

Christopher Graeme Tory

Andrew Timothy Roper

Melinda Von Blanckensee

Paul Robert Zielke

Wade Francis Marshall

Dale John Hennessy

Kevin Richard Hill

Mitchell John Newlands

Danielle Jade Kelso

Maddison Jade Mackenzie

John David Massurit

Ashley Neal Chapman

Anthony Floyd Choat

Jeffrey Edward Mason

Zara Susanne Eborall

Peter John Mahoney

Owen Mitchell Compton

Taylor May Bennett

Francis Margaret Faye Lawton

Nathea Maree Smith

Cody James Daniel

Mareena Louise Duncan

John Leslie Hughes

Marcel Emmanuel Louis De Lafontaine

Robert James Maxwell Venner

Christine Megan Robinson

Jasmin Emilee Jaye Cogzell

Jason Trevor Daniel

Subam Shrestha

James Henry Watson

John Raymond Saunders

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Friday, March 12