FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today

Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Thursday, March 11

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Locklan Raymond Lancaster

William Myles Murray

Steven Andrew Antoniolli

Kyle Julian

Shaun Craig Weldon

Jerome Frederick Herbereau De La Chaise

Zoe Karmelle Oldfield

Todd Graeme Olive

Jennifer Mary Wallace

Lisa Jane Walsh

Daniel Stuart Mcdermott

Harrison Colin Lassig

Shaun David Wheeler

Robert Aaron Clark

Lorraine Anne Logan

Bree-Anna Maree Machin

Patrick Sean Dempsey

Grant Brendon Sansom

Christine Ellen Drury

Jeffrey Michael Baker

Tyson Mark Dicker

Kali Kavanagh

Wade Peter Johnston

Matthew Dee Restell

Brett Andrew Sands

Kristy-Lea Wooldridge

Jason Trevor Daniel

Tiffany Leigh Coleman

Peter George Leslie Walters

Anthony John Zink

Peter Wayne Marsh

Dougles Charles Engledow

David Leonard Saal

Jarrod Matthew Halls

Maikara George Bunny Wiki

Dean Smyth

Shaun Carter

Peter Leslie Harber

David John Egan

Amy Teresa Dale

Darren John James

Joshua Nathan Walker

Matthew John Nilsen

Brent Alan Watson

Julieanne Cady

Craig Douglas Little

