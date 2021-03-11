FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Locklan Raymond Lancaster
William Myles Murray
Steven Andrew Antoniolli
Kyle Julian
Shaun Craig Weldon
Jerome Frederick Herbereau De La Chaise
Zoe Karmelle Oldfield
Todd Graeme Olive
Jennifer Mary Wallace
Lisa Jane Walsh
Daniel Stuart Mcdermott
Harrison Colin Lassig
Shaun David Wheeler
Robert Aaron Clark
Lorraine Anne Logan
Bree-Anna Maree Machin
Patrick Sean Dempsey
Grant Brendon Sansom
Christine Ellen Drury
Jeffrey Michael Baker
Tyson Mark Dicker
Kali Kavanagh
Wade Peter Johnston
Matthew Dee Restell
Brett Andrew Sands
Kristy-Lea Wooldridge
Jason Trevor Daniel
Tiffany Leigh Coleman
Peter George Leslie Walters
Anthony John Zink
Peter Wayne Marsh
Dougles Charles Engledow
David Leonard Saal
Jarrod Matthew Halls
Maikara George Bunny Wiki
Dean Smyth
Shaun Carter
Peter Leslie Harber
David John Egan
Amy Teresa Dale
Darren John James
Joshua Nathan Walker
Matthew John Nilsen
Brent Alan Watson
Julieanne Cady
Craig Douglas Little
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Thursday, March 11