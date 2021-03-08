Menu
Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Monday, March 8
Crime

FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
8th Mar 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Darran James Wootton

Paul Thomas Donnelly

Warren Clyde Hadden

Callum Kiah Wentriro

Carly Lorren Andersen

Shane Michael Eyre

Jamie Aaron Nicholas Cassar-Torrisi

Owen Mitchell Compton

Iain Stringer

Reece Godfrey

Katelyn Anne Lucky Tewaiti

John Raymond Saunders

James Lee Dingle

Guy Sean Leigh Gallagher

Kylie Therese Best

Justin Robert Cragg

Daniel David Corfield

Jason Charles Freak

Katrina Jean Law

David Patrick Edwin Maynard

Kody Raymond Gerald Collis

Tua-Junior Davey

Alison Maree Short

Christopher Harry Arthur Young

Andrew John Spicer

Michael Barry Edgar Challacombe

Sydney Derek Mason

Tory Casey Nute

Nathan Scott Mcdonnell

Liam Stuart Penney

Daniel Leslay Clarke

Karl Adam Coulton

Andrew Lee Coney

Jayden Andrew Post

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Monday, March 8

