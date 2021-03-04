Menu
Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Thursday, March 4
Crime

FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
4th Mar 2021 7:57 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Jazmin Saphire Higham

Fiona Louise King

Christopher Ray O'Brien

Chad Robert Green

Simone Francine Cheeseman

Serge Merziakov

Danielle Louise Nygaard

Katrina Elizabeth Pitts

Bonnie Almay Hadwen

Carmen Erin Lennane

Christopher James Ellen

Sarah Jane Davison

Leya Celeste Fewre

Debra Jane Roberts

Benjamin James Miers

Sherry Hawley

Ngoc Thanh Vo

Jason Walter Halliday

Shaun Jacob Bauer

Ashleigh Jade Anderson

Troy Ross Read

Daniel Jay Foster

Jack Harvey Penny

Kell Walker

Jade Kylan Robert Burn

Richard M Bennett

Thuthija Umedya Kandabadage Don

Christopher Paul Witton

Mitchell John Ballantyne

Bayden Edward Byron

Daniel Nicholas Jose

John Lappin

Damon Barry Mcdonald

Matthew Rundell

Thomas Ashley Stoel

Aaron David Lester

Nathan John Evans

Jayson Ramsey

Zoee Rhieannen King

Ashley Roy Taylor

David Erdmut Steck

Darcey William Davey

Jack Morgan Horton

Daniel Kenneth Monaghan-Simpson

Ashley Owen Franklin

Rhyley James Reginald King

Gary Lee Burgess

Madison Anita Aprile Hamerton

Angela Katrina Gassman

Jasmin Emilee Jaye Cogzell

Travis Jade Bauer

Colin Douglas Martin

Michael Raymond Edward Harris

Katrina Erica Hooper

Sailusi Alvesi Manufekai

Robbert Linden Bradfield

Sarah Catherine Bumpstead

Hobie James Jones

Laura May Rose Conway

Lesley Marie Male

Debbie Anne Smith

Trent Leslie David Stallan

Heather Marea Jones

Ethan James Kennedy

Jerome Frederick Herbereau De La Chaise

Caine Jeffrey Workman

Raad Kell,Raymond Mott

Travis Wade Milton Cox

Aidan Levi Queale

Chloe Beverly Candy

Zachary John Hampson

