Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Wednesday, March 3
Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Wednesday, March 3
Crime

Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Wednesday, March 3

by Staff writers
3rd Mar 2021 7:01 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Darren Robert Looyestyn

Subam Shrestha

Jordan Andrew William Crealy

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Wednesday, March 3

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How Cyclone Niran will impact the Bundaberg region

        Premium Content How Cyclone Niran will impact the Bundaberg region

        News Here’s what to expect as the slow moving weather system starts moving east from tomorrow

        Swinging into new business selling preloved and handmade

        Premium Content Swinging into new business selling preloved and handmade

        News The trend of purchasing preloved items has continued to grow, prompting one...

        AUTUMN STYLE: Fashion trends not to miss as days grow cooler

        Premium Content AUTUMN STYLE: Fashion trends not to miss as days grow cooler

        News The NewsMail caught up with one of the city’s stylish dress shops for their take on...

        Man leaves couple shocked after exposing himself at park

        Premium Content Man leaves couple shocked after exposing himself at park

        Crime Man didn’t know it was an offence to expose himself in public