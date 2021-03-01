FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Hobie James Jones
Brett Michael Wales
Kai David Clarke
Jesse Lester Wales
Rachel-Marie Fulmer
Thomas John Coonan
Terence Michael Gordon
Codie Haris Hadziosmanovic
Luke Roydon Hawkshaw
Harley James Payne
Jayden Andrew Post
Axel James Zee Rachow
Daniel John Holden
Levi Vivian Rowlands
Maria Balte
Jack Shailer
Tammy Eileen May Bennett
Sean Jarrad Hennessy
Shannon Leigh Cromwell
Brock Andrew Delinecort
Adam James Clark
Brendan John Jones
Jack Thomas Liddell
Travis Charles Mccosh
Paul Andrew Russell
Andrew John Spicer
Louise Maree Lacey
Daniel William Plath
Ashley Neal Chapman
Karen Louise Doherty
Renee Louise Harrington
Kevin William Bills
Robyn Lee Neilson
Boris Richard Chatfield
Christopher David Travis
Sara Jo Darvell
Amy Patricia Leah Knoessl
Christopher Alan Penny
Bradley Graham Franks
Anita Kontro
Kurt Graham Williamson
Michael Harold Haworth
Kyshia Anne Doyle
Nathan Leigh Fischer
Jaime Lachlan Joyce
Kyle Edward Charles
Shawn Mathew Flanders
John Michael Walton
Caydh Trevor Hinds
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Monday, March 1