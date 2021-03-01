FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Hobie James Jones

Brett Michael Wales

Kai David Clarke

Jesse Lester Wales

Rachel-Marie Fulmer

Thomas John Coonan

Terence Michael Gordon

Codie Haris Hadziosmanovic

Luke Roydon Hawkshaw

Harley James Payne

Jayden Andrew Post

Axel James Zee Rachow

Daniel John Holden

Levi Vivian Rowlands

Maria Balte

Jack Shailer

Tammy Eileen May Bennett

Sean Jarrad Hennessy

Shannon Leigh Cromwell

Brock Andrew Delinecort

Adam James Clark

Brendan John Jones

Jack Thomas Liddell

Travis Charles Mccosh

Paul Andrew Russell

Andrew John Spicer

Louise Maree Lacey

Daniel William Plath

Ashley Neal Chapman

Karen Louise Doherty

Renee Louise Harrington

Kevin William Bills

Robyn Lee Neilson

Boris Richard Chatfield

Christopher David Travis

Sara Jo Darvell

Amy Patricia Leah Knoessl

Christopher Alan Penny

Bradley Graham Franks

Anita Kontro

Kurt Graham Williamson

Michael Harold Haworth

Kyshia Anne Doyle

Nathan Leigh Fischer

Jaime Lachlan Joyce

Kyle Edward Charles

Shawn Mathew Flanders

John Michael Walton

Caydh Trevor Hinds

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Monday, March 1