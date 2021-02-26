Menu
Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Friday, February 26
Crime

FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
26th Feb 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Michael Lawrence Smith

Jacquelyn Amanda Turner

David Andrew Redshaw

Allannah Jean Bartley

Richard William Goulding

Mose Tautali

Benjamin Christopher Skoric

Giuseppe Michael Catalano

Duncan Evan Whitehead

Peter John Mahoney

Karamara Ivy Rose Dodd

Storm Unique Singho

Robert Bruce Sutcliffe

Francis James Jackson

Robert John Page

John Arthur Lowe

Paul Robert Page

Stewart Charles Smith

Nicole Catherine Rogan

Jamie Lee Goodman-Jones

Michael Barry Edgar Challacombe

Paul Matthew Jorgensen

Liam Phillip Thompson

Jordan Andrew William Crealy

James Patrick Stewart

Bayden Edward Byron

Jordan Conner Mead

Amy Maree Wayne

Melanie Jayne Ramett

Ethan Nathaniel Weder

Scott Shailer

Rachel Elizabeth Carter

Curtis James Hitchenor

Stefani Jane Orreal-Avery

Nathan Christopher Tenardi

Jessica Marie Craig

Dylan Thomas Cason

William John Caddy

Marissa Susan Nash

Marcel Raphael Herivel

Brodie Samuel Jasperse

Dylan John Taylor

Sarah Jaine Hutt

