Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Thursday, February 25
Crime

FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
25th Feb 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Russel Keith Grima

Yasmaine Helen Mason

Mohammad Juma

Jason Anthony Bossom

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Thursday, February 25

court court list

