Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Wednesday, February 24
Crime

FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
24th Feb 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Shaun David Wheeler

Taige Eli Blaxall

Shaun Damien Deller

William George Wheatley

Don Terry Charles Corrigan

