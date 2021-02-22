FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Cody John William Honor

Nova Josic

Stefanie Rebecca Ackling

Renee Henricks

Aaron Robert Nelson

Laura Amy White

Salepata Samuel Sagigi

Simon Allan Taber

Ashley Phillip John Smith

Nicole Noreen Fisher

Nicholas Stephen Smith

Tanya Ann Allen

Alyshia-Lee Merle Marie Marshall

Jessica Dawn Smith

Chanelle Bamblett

Kaleb Dane Lamb

Kyron Douglas Dendle

Douglas Jacob Pashley

Megan-Rose Elizabeth Kendell

Michael Bradley Thompson

Jake Zachariah Cregan Mcdaniel

Evelyn Rose Cantrell

Clint Grahame Sands

Andrew John Spicer

Joshua Ryan Scott

Curran Wilfred Minns

Jaiden Paul Farmer

Tua-Junior Davey

Bradley Mclean Moore

Darren Noel Nixon

Ricky Paul Habijanec

James Eugene Neal

Jayden Phillip Butler

Joshua Tuisavalalo Nio

Shelly-Ann Mcshane

Joshua Karl Serafin

Venessa Valmay Johnson

Matthew Dean Munro

Mark Edwin Martin

Brave Waya Delshay

Dylan Scott Mccaw

Shane Warren Lovett

Kevin Simeon

Cliff Wayne Gott

Brodie James Lees

Timothy Douglas Farrawell

Elissa May Sparke

Cailee Jade Watson

Nicholas Robert Woodward

Kathleen Mary Jacobi

Joel William Brown

Zachary Ives

Bradley John Kelly

Pequisha Leigh Coventry

Trent Andrew Christensen

Trent David Iacono

Clinton Andrew Rose

Craig Gregory Tanna

Simon Laurence Breed

Sarsha Mitchell Ladd

Brad Andrew Sharp

Rieyce Kye Ramsay

Aidan Petar Wilson

Shania Rose Wilson-Neill

Levi Vivian Rowlands

Maxwell Robert Rippon

Brodie Samuel Jasperse

Umit Uruz

John Thomas Weeding

Darren Matthew Dans

Kirsten Jade Mantei

Anita Millard

Stewart Andrew Casey

Rebecca Jane Smith

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Monday, February 22