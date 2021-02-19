FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Andrea Marie Silvester
Christopher Michael Whitley
Danielle Jade Kelso
Trevor John Glass
Jarrod Matthew Halls
David Leslie Brian Harrison
Tony John Landers
Kylene Michele Scott
Dane Kieran Nightingale
Shay-T-Neil Paku
Emily Susan Campbell
Rhiannon Lee Isaacs
Peter Charles Usher
Lee Szkolar
Taylor James Simpson Keene
Alaine Therese Newman
Barbara Ailsa Ward
John Leslie Hughes
Desmond Samuel Johns
Michael Stanley Howarth
Christopher Lee Burns
Mitchell John Newlands
John David Massurit
Timothy Richard Murray
Shane Michael Robert Hillhouse
Daniel Jamie Ogden
Kane Robert Bacon
Brett James Dunlea
Nicholas Mather
Jayden James John Harris
Paul Thomas Donnelly
Brett Andrew Wilton
Wade Francis Marshall
Maxwell Robert Rippon
Kyle Stephen Minter
David Jeffrey Nykiel
Daniel Joseph Morris
Kenneth Fox
Jason Robert Caruana
Jason Lee Mudd
Shaun David Wheeler
Venessa Valmay Johnson
Alfred Raymond Shayne Riley
David Glenn Bernard Robson
Matthew James Broderick
Blake Martin Huber
Shannon Leanne Wager
Graeme Marshall Thompson
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Friday, February 19