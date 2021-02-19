Menu
Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Friday, February 19
Crime

FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
19th Feb 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Andrea Marie Silvester

Christopher Michael Whitley

Danielle Jade Kelso

Trevor John Glass

Jarrod Matthew Halls

David Leslie Brian Harrison

Tony John Landers

Kylene Michele Scott

Dane Kieran Nightingale

Shay-T-Neil Paku

Emily Susan Campbell

Rhiannon Lee Isaacs

Peter Charles Usher

Lee Szkolar

Taylor James Simpson Keene

Alaine Therese Newman

Barbara Ailsa Ward

John Leslie Hughes

Desmond Samuel Johns

Michael Stanley Howarth

Christopher Lee Burns

Mitchell John Newlands

John David Massurit

Timothy Richard Murray

Shane Michael Robert Hillhouse

Daniel Jamie Ogden

Kane Robert Bacon

Brett James Dunlea

Nicholas Mather

Jayden James John Harris

Paul Thomas Donnelly

Brett Andrew Wilton

Wade Francis Marshall

Maxwell Robert Rippon

Kyle Stephen Minter

David Jeffrey Nykiel

Daniel Joseph Morris

Kenneth Fox

Jason Robert Caruana

Jason Lee Mudd

Shaun David Wheeler

Venessa Valmay Johnson

Alfred Raymond Shayne Riley

David Glenn Bernard Robson

Matthew James Broderick

Blake Martin Huber

Shannon Leanne Wager

Graeme Marshall Thompson

court court list

