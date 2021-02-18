FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Aaron Edwin Gray

Leya Celeste Fewre

Jodie Renee Priebe

Debbie Sheree Marxsen

Brodi Anthony Langridge

Deanne Naree Anderson

Jayden Kye Bailey

Paulette Therese Marsh

Thomas John Clarke

Zac Michael Rogan-Rae

Laura Amy White

Rebecca Lee Oconnor

Luwanna Grace Fatiaki

Lisa Jane Walsh

Shaun Francis Zimmerlie

Tyrone Leonard Trigg

Lee-Roy Trathen

Gary Lee Burgess

Linda Gaye Seymour

Hayden Rodger Esler

David Andrew Mayo

Aaron David Lester

Jeffrey Michael Hohn

Joshua Edward Haines

David James Hatch

Paul Andrew Nash

Kailob Alan Porter

Clinton Stephen Volpe

Kieran Luke Phelps

Matthew Rundell

Ethan Jay Harris

Michael John Pettitt

Karen Anne Petherbridge

Bradley Robert Weekes

Brian John Troy

Storme Melina Brydon

Julie Anne English

Kylie Elizabeth Oneill

Thelma Joan Bradshaw

Alan Stephen Carman

Stephen John Glasson

Zachary Ryan Weston

Courtney Lee Fisher

Quoc Bao Duong

Daniel Jay Foster

Angela Naralie Rombo

Kurt Leslie Walton

Corey Mitchell Grills

Matthew Paul Keller

Liam Beau Whittred

Ashley Roy Taylor

Lee Dennis Avery

Wendy Sue Meeking

Bonnie Almay Hadwen

Callum James Jenkins

Daniel Owen Clyde Singleton

Donovan Alan Evans

Peter Gregory Annice

Kean Seton Wilke

Michael Colin Bowles

Joshua Peter Southgate

Damian Wayne Boswell

Bruce Raymond Hines

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Thursday, February 18