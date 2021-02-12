Menu
Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Friday, February 12
Crime

FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
12th Feb 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Owen Mitchell Compton

Samuel Jacob Maddern

Emily Susan Campbell

Ryan William Edward Blake

Monty Charles Paul Chapman-Dynevor

Cody James Daniel

Scott Michael Taylor

Sarsha Mitchell Ladd

Graeme Marshall Thompson

Ian Stewart Carr

Sonney Anthony Wallace

Brendan James Butler

Joshua William Matt

Cary Thomas White

Jeffrey Edward Mason

Mark Angel

Robert John Prickett

Gordon Bruce Mackay

Samantha Rose Lorraine Moreno

Dale John Hennessy

Kristy-Lea Wooldridge

Christine Megan Robinson

Joshua Luke Moras

Jack Ray Evans

Clinton Brett Eggmolesse

Michael Stanley Howarth

Shane Bradley Ryle

Jed Thomas Dwyer

Damian Wayne Boswell

Graham Neil Kelly

Lynda Lea Davidson

Ethan Wade Jasperse

Luke Eric Guymer

Joseph Terence Farrell

David Leslie Brian Harrison

John Morris Ford

Anthony Lyall Mayberry

William Robert John Neil Ryder

Heath Lee Amos

Anthony Floyd Choat

Megan-Rose Elizabeth Kendell

Catherine Anne Mules

Ashley Neal Chapman

Kirsten Amanda Bode

Kylene Michele Scott

Richard John Commandeur

Bryce Malcolm Day

Dougles Charles Engledow

