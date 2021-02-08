Menu
BIG LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
8th Feb 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

David Patrick Edwin Maynard

Shane Michael Eyre

Josephine Muric

Luke Roydon Hawkshaw

Ryan William Edward Blake

Nicole Rachel Stirton

Jesse Lester Wales

Michael Munib Muric

Coen George Tanna

Christopher Ray O'Brien

Phillip Luke Sweeney

Brodie Mark Delinecort

Jason Edwin John Harvey

Jayson Ramsey

James Robert Crane

Ernest Muric

Jacob Alexander Crowe

Andrew Lee Coney

Bruce Raymond Hines

Stephen Richard Jones

Angie Phillipa Harper

Bradley Mark Lloyd-Giblin

Peter John Mahoney

Robert John Nicholson

Wentworth Charles Roy Walker

Sherry Hawley

Rebecca Jayne Nash

Levi Vivian Rowlands

Michelle Elizabeth Croden

Boyd Alan Storrs

Jodi Lee Peachman

Adam Luke Keith Best

Liam Phillip Thompson

Storm Unique Singho

Ashleigh Jade Anderson

Alison Maree Short

Maria Balte

Kevin William Bills

Robbie Casey

Rebecca Amy Clarkson

Pauline Natasha Crompton

Brett Michael Wales

Allan Bruce Reece

Michele Cammissa

Harley Lee Trindall

Mariano Franco Altadonna

Tiffany Fing

Katelyn Anne Lucky Tewaiti

Christopher Paul Stanley Horton

Shaun Matthew Stufano-Senior

Bianca Jade Hagart Todd

Catherine Anne Mules

Benjamin Boyd Rayner

Trent Leslie David Stallan

Jodie Lee Cross

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Monday, February 8

bundaberg magistrates court

