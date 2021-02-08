BIG LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
David Patrick Edwin Maynard
Shane Michael Eyre
Josephine Muric
Luke Roydon Hawkshaw
Ryan William Edward Blake
Nicole Rachel Stirton
Jesse Lester Wales
Michael Munib Muric
Coen George Tanna
Christopher Ray O'Brien
Phillip Luke Sweeney
Brodie Mark Delinecort
Jason Edwin John Harvey
Jayson Ramsey
James Robert Crane
Ernest Muric
Jacob Alexander Crowe
Andrew Lee Coney
Bruce Raymond Hines
Stephen Richard Jones
Angie Phillipa Harper
Bradley Mark Lloyd-Giblin
Peter John Mahoney
Robert John Nicholson
Wentworth Charles Roy Walker
Sherry Hawley
Rebecca Jayne Nash
Levi Vivian Rowlands
Michelle Elizabeth Croden
Boyd Alan Storrs
Jodi Lee Peachman
Adam Luke Keith Best
Liam Phillip Thompson
Storm Unique Singho
Ashleigh Jade Anderson
Alison Maree Short
Maria Balte
Kevin William Bills
Robbie Casey
Rebecca Amy Clarkson
Pauline Natasha Crompton
Brett Michael Wales
Allan Bruce Reece
Michele Cammissa
Harley Lee Trindall
Mariano Franco Altadonna
Tiffany Fing
Katelyn Anne Lucky Tewaiti
Christopher Paul Stanley Horton
Shaun Matthew Stufano-Senior
Bianca Jade Hagart Todd
Catherine Anne Mules
Benjamin Boyd Rayner
Trent Leslie David Stallan
Jodie Lee Cross
