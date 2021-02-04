Menu
Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Thursday, February 4
Crime

FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
4th Feb 2021 7:22 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Andrew Brian Muller

Aimie Jean Baker

Michael Paul Godin

Scott Wayne Leather

Daniel Owen Clyde Singleton

Anthony John Zink

Danielle Louise Nygaard

Jordan Coram Johnston

Chloe Beverly Candy

Jack David Manzini

Donna Raelene Wheeler

Troy Ross Read

Jazmin Saphire Higham

Jack Patrick Edgar Baker

Callum James Jenkins

Matthew Paul Keller

Jasmin Emilee Jaye Cogzell

Kelly Jones

Tan Cuong Le

Brodi Anthony Langridge

Fiona Louise King

Taelah-Jayne Lyddiard

Ty Allan Westwood

Owen Wiley Guivarra

Clinton John Borg

Allan Francis Mclean

Matthew Dean Munro

Michael Leslie Zink

Kristian Johannes Wild

Rachael Annie Scarborough

Peggy Adele Baker

Laura May Rose Conway

Jakob Fensom

Riley James Goleby

Daniel Warwick Martin

Cassandra Anne Robb

Craig Ian Hammond

Ramona Teressa Smith

Elissa May Sparke

Brendan Michael Nichols

Michael Colin Bowles

Heather Marea Jones

Lee Dennis Avery

Ryan Michael Clark

Damien Finley

Michael John Pettitt

Jennifer Maree Mason

Dean Smyth

Tasma Madonna Gane

Jason Walter Halliday

Terri-Lee Trish Levi

Chu-Yin Chen

Katrina Jane Vernau

