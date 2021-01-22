Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Ryan Scott Jackson
Anthony Lyall Mayberry
Graham Thomas David Sullivan
Nicole Noreen Fisher
Jack Fredrick Lutter
Andrew Peter Hoschke
Lee David Walker
Renee Louise Harrington
Anthony John Zink
Jaymee Maree Maddox
Julieanne Buttenshaw
Michael Bradley Thompson
Timothy Richard Murray
Bruce Raymond Hines
Christopher Paul Stanley Horton
Rebecca Nicole Spencer
Timothy Douglas Farrawell
Curtis Archibald Dale
Kylah-Rae Rose Foster
Kirsten Amanda Bode
Mark Ronald Colin Cullen
Richard John Commandeur
Iain Stringer
Michelle Elizabeth Croden
Tyrone Harrison Lang-Peel
Shayne Lindsey Sheldrick
Kymberly Louise Graham
Adam William Goldsmith
Shelly-Ann Mcshane
Emily Alice Price
Christina Evelyn Broome
Wade Francis Marshall
Walter James Adams
Raymond Alexander Gardner
Joshua Allan Davison
Angelo Mitchell Reuter
Lynda Lea Davidson
Barry John Mcdonnell
Mariano Franco Altadonna
Matthew Ashley Brendan Lawler
Ashley Neal Chapman
Alex Robert Leslie Bell
Adrian William Podesta
Graeme Marshall Thompson
Jacob Norman Caruana
Marcel Emmanuel Louis De Lafontaine
Marc Anthony Svikulis
Krystina Margaret Mceune
Wentworth Charles Roy Walker
Rhiannon Lee Isaacs
Brett Andrew Wilton
Samantha Rose Lorraine Moreno
Darran James Wootton
Katrina Jean Law
Bronson Damien Sharp
Brodie James Lees
Trent David Iacono
Bradley James Hebblewhite
Kenneth Fox
David Lesley Viney
