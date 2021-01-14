Menu
Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Thursday, January 14
Crime

FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
14th Jan 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Rochelle Anne Fisher

Perren James Lewis

David Christopher Sneesby

Matthew Dee Restell

Curran Wilfred Minns

Shelly-Ann Mcshane

Alden Fabian Harvey

Nikolas Jake Shorten

James Kiesler

Victoria Patrice Marie Fricot

Jeffrey Michael Baker

Aaron Wade Tribe

Benjamin Antonio Peter Martinez

Malcolm Robert Vallis

Matthew Geoffrey Rixon

Adam Ronald Nelson

Jesse Dean Blee

Denis Christopher Barry

Michael Patrick Owens

Shaun Barritt

Julieanne Cady

Kristine Anne Krajewski

David Omay Russell

Christine Louise Owens

Reyce Evan Carlile

Brett Andrew Sands

Kali Kavanagh

Steven Andrew Antoniolli

Korie Lee James Pascoe

Tanya Maree Phillips

Toby Francis Henderson

Lane Reed Kelly

Bianca Jade Hagart Todd

Mohammad Juma

Dean Smyth

Travis Leslie Crunkhorn

Reece Adam Vaughan

