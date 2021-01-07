Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Brodie-Lee Louise Reardon
Jazmin Saphire Higham
Chu-Yin Chen
Hayley Suzan Montgomerie
Travis John Landt
Ben Oakley Neilson
Fiona Louise King
Jacob Alexander Crowe
Marcus Aaron Mallyon
George Anthony Toner
Taelah-Jayne Lyddiard
Emily Dawn Broome
Beau Paul Neilson
David Jeffrey Nykiel
Shao-Yun Hsu
Nicki Jay Evans
Karlheinz Arno Horn
Daniel Leigh Kelley
David Andrew Mayo
Jillian Murphy
Tanya Maree Phillips
Aidan Petar Wilson
Rachen Toara Sam
Damon Joshua Hammond-Smith
Nathan Shane Balderson
Jasmin Emilee Jaye Cogzell
Jimmy Roy Armstrong
Trent Leslie David Stallan
Bruce Raymond Hines
Harley James Mcguire
Peter Francis Scotney
Elissa May Sparke
Brett William Ward
Callum John Findlay
Kathleen Kohuniu Donaldson
Brandon Douglas Jackson
Nickolas Andrew Brown
Katrina Erica Hooper
Amy Patricia Leah Knoessl
Heather Marea Jones
Wylie Ethan Moon
Michael Anton Kretschmann
Kelly Jones
Dane Patrick Roche
Tamika May Terare
Mark Robert Fairfull
Owen Wiley Guivarra
Aaron David Lester
Lachlan Keith Mcleod
Britney Maree Barton
Jesse Wade Jackson
Nicole Lee Kruse
Melina Grace Catherine Kuipersmith
Andrew Robert Maloney
Rachael Annie Scarborough
Kylie Jean Matteschek
Shaun Francis Zimmerlie
Tamika Lee Thies
Matthew Rundell
Mathew Gavin Starr
Brendan Michael Nichols
Matthew Ashley Brendan Lawler
Hannah Louise Schultz
Natasha Summa Hardy
Megan-Rose Elizabeth Kendell
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Thursday, January 7