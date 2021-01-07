Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court today
Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court today
Crime

Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court today

by Staff writers
7th Jan 2021 7:51 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Brodie-Lee Louise Reardon

Jazmin Saphire Higham

Chu-Yin Chen

Hayley Suzan Montgomerie

Travis John Landt

Ben Oakley Neilson

Fiona Louise King

Jacob Alexander Crowe

Marcus Aaron Mallyon

George Anthony Toner

Taelah-Jayne Lyddiard

Emily Dawn Broome

Beau Paul Neilson

David Jeffrey Nykiel

Shao-Yun Hsu

Nicki Jay Evans

Karlheinz Arno Horn

Daniel Leigh Kelley

David Andrew Mayo

Jillian Murphy

Tanya Maree Phillips

Aidan Petar Wilson

Rachen Toara Sam

Damon Joshua Hammond-Smith

Nathan Shane Balderson

Jasmin Emilee Jaye Cogzell

Jimmy Roy Armstrong

Trent Leslie David Stallan

Bruce Raymond Hines

Harley James Mcguire

Peter Francis Scotney

Elissa May Sparke

Brett William Ward

Callum John Findlay

Kathleen Kohuniu Donaldson

Brandon Douglas Jackson

Nickolas Andrew Brown

Katrina Erica Hooper

Amy Patricia Leah Knoessl

Heather Marea Jones

Wylie Ethan Moon

Michael Anton Kretschmann

Kelly Jones

Dane Patrick Roche

Tamika May Terare

Mark Robert Fairfull

Owen Wiley Guivarra

Aaron David Lester

Lachlan Keith Mcleod

Britney Maree Barton

Jesse Wade Jackson

Nicole Lee Kruse

Melina Grace Catherine Kuipersmith

Andrew Robert Maloney

Rachael Annie Scarborough

Kylie Jean Matteschek

Shaun Francis Zimmerlie

Tamika Lee Thies

Matthew Rundell

Mathew Gavin Starr

Brendan Michael Nichols

Matthew Ashley Brendan Lawler

Hannah Louise Schultz

Natasha Summa Hardy

Megan-Rose Elizabeth Kendell

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Thursday, January 7

bundaberg magistrates court court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How COVID could influence new Bundy hospital design

        Premium Content How COVID could influence new Bundy hospital design

        News The virus may have long-term health impacts and potentially influence design for Bundaberg hospital redevelopment project.

        What you need to know before signing up for fitness classes

        Premium Content What you need to know before signing up for fitness classes

        News Fitness enthusiasts are being reminded to do their homework before they sign up for...

        Locally made film with special meaning to hit Bundy screens

        Premium Content Locally made film with special meaning to hit Bundy screens

        News After the pandemic caused it to be postponed, the highly anticipated doco is set to...

        UNDER $150K: Six of the cheapest homes on the Bundy market

        Premium Content UNDER $150K: Six of the cheapest homes on the Bundy market

        News If you’re looking for a property to invest in or your first home, check out some of...