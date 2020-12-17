Menu
Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Thursday, December 17
Crime

FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
17th Dec 2020 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Nicholas Mather

John Allen Hart

Travis Leslie Crunkhorn

Jesse Steven Moras

Emily Alice Price

Pequisha Leigh Coventry

Housam Taha

Falealea Fia

Caleb James Nairn

Pauline Natasha Crompton

Alex Robert Leslie Bell

Zeljko Maric

Francis James Jackson

Berlinda Hope Bornen

Steven Andrew Antoniolli

Dean James Mackie

Tanaha Eileen Tricia Parter

Christopher Alan Penny

Jamie Patrick William Doherty

Brent Alan Watson

Boaz Herbert John Weis

Matthew Cary Nock

Peter Wayne Marsh

Locklan Raymond Lancaster

Coral Lesley Harris

Tyson Karapa Hepi-Tehuia

Michael Grant Leroy

Peter George Leslie Walters

Denis Christopher Barry

Justin Lee Hansen

Mareena Louise Duncan

Jessica Marie Craig

Shaun Carter

Gary Leslie Moy

Jason Robert Ryan

Kevin Ray Kinnest

Shannon John Wall

Joel Robert Emmanual Tanna

Jake Zachariah Cregan Mcdaniel

Casey Mary Polsen

Wendy Sue Meeking

Adam Charles Robinson

Jeffrey Samuel Houghton

Thomas John Coonan

Evren Suzgun

David John Didsman

Michael Stanley Howarth

Nikolas Jake Shorten

Brett Andrew Wilton

Shelly-Ann Mcshane

Mitchell Paul Baldwin

John Fraser Dunn

Timothy Ryan Fulton

Matthew John Nilsen

Gage Benjamin Kelly

Braydon John Robert Hugh Adams

Robert Noel Fisher

Grant Brendon Sansom

Ian Jeffrey Allwood

Joel Raymond Mcgowan

Kymberly Louise Graham

Angus David Cheetham

Elsie Margaret Broome

Brianna Jodie Louise Johnson

Todd Graeme Olive

Lindon David Ramm

Paul Andrew Nash

Leslie Ronald Woodall

Ashleigh Judith Rose Fitzpatrick

Darren William Bebendorf

Tait Patrick Mone

