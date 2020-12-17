FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Nicholas Mather
John Allen Hart
Travis Leslie Crunkhorn
Jesse Steven Moras
Emily Alice Price
Pequisha Leigh Coventry
Housam Taha
Falealea Fia
Caleb James Nairn
Pauline Natasha Crompton
Alex Robert Leslie Bell
Zeljko Maric
Francis James Jackson
Berlinda Hope Bornen
Steven Andrew Antoniolli
Dean James Mackie
Tanaha Eileen Tricia Parter
Christopher Alan Penny
Jamie Patrick William Doherty
Brent Alan Watson
Boaz Herbert John Weis
Matthew Cary Nock
Peter Wayne Marsh
Locklan Raymond Lancaster
Coral Lesley Harris
Tyson Karapa Hepi-Tehuia
Michael Grant Leroy
Peter George Leslie Walters
Denis Christopher Barry
Justin Lee Hansen
Mareena Louise Duncan
Jessica Marie Craig
Shaun Carter
Gary Leslie Moy
Jason Robert Ryan
Kevin Ray Kinnest
Shannon John Wall
Joel Robert Emmanual Tanna
Jake Zachariah Cregan Mcdaniel
Casey Mary Polsen
Wendy Sue Meeking
Adam Charles Robinson
Jeffrey Samuel Houghton
Thomas John Coonan
Evren Suzgun
David John Didsman
Michael Stanley Howarth
Nikolas Jake Shorten
Brett Andrew Wilton
Shelly-Ann Mcshane
Mitchell Paul Baldwin
John Fraser Dunn
Timothy Ryan Fulton
Matthew John Nilsen
Gage Benjamin Kelly
Braydon John Robert Hugh Adams
Robert Noel Fisher
Grant Brendon Sansom
Ian Jeffrey Allwood
Joel Raymond Mcgowan
Kymberly Louise Graham
Angus David Cheetham
Elsie Margaret Broome
Brianna Jodie Louise Johnson
Todd Graeme Olive
Lindon David Ramm
Paul Andrew Nash
Leslie Ronald Woodall
Ashleigh Judith Rose Fitzpatrick
Darren William Bebendorf
Tait Patrick Mone
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Thursday, December 17