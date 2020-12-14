Menu
Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Monday, December 14
Crime

FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates court appearances today

by Staff writers
14th Dec 2020 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Christina Evelyn Broome

Mariano Franco Altadonna

Benjamin Thomas Davison

Aidan Petar Wilson

Rebecca Dianne Griffiths

Calvin James Prossliner

Andrew Kevin Snaith

Andrew Norman Bauer

Kenneth Edward Hansell

Lynda Lea Davidson

Daniel Joseph Morris

Dylan Allen Bourke

Shaun David Moore

Bruce Raymond Hines

Dakota Rose Powell

Daniel Leslay Clarke

Melissa Emma Holloway

Cameron James Paul

Melinda Mccaw

Barry John Mcdonnell

Wade Francis Marshall

Joshua Ryan Scott

Michelle Elizabeth Croden

Mitchell Kieran Joyce

Harley Lee Trindall

Michael Harold Haworth

Maddison Jade Mackenzie

Amy Beverley Wilkie

Samantha Rose Lorraine Moreno

Jason Bruce Sands

Kylah-Rae Rose Foster

Kaleb Dane Lamb

Nicole Noreen Fisher

Hayden Andrew Sands

Graeme Marshall Thompson

Jacin Colin Fitzpatrick

Brooke Hayley Reid

Bradley Robert Weekes

Stewart Andrew Casey

Mitchell Troy Nolan

Bradley John Kelly

Troy Ross Read

Melina Grace Catherine Kuipersmith

Samuel Carl Fisher

Jayden Shane Malcolm Blake

Rachel-Marie Fulmer

Alexandra Lorraine Mccurdy

Bryce Malcolm Day

Robert Wayne Doyle

Jennifer Mary Wallace

Dylan Andrew James Martin

Kirsten Amanda Bode

Anthony Lyall Mayberry

Vincent Hounieu

Terence Desmond Lee

Darren Noel Nixon

Katrina Jean Law

Grant Kiernan

Jake Timothy Whiteley

Joshua Karl Serafin

Jordan Andrew William Crealy

Adam William Goldsmith

Trine Kauffman

Rhiannon Lee Isaacs

Sean Joseph Howland

James Robert Crane

Lee David Walker

Cy Bradley Daltrey

Christopher Adam Carter

Jason Scott Turner

Stephen Kevin Knight

Renee Henricks

James Dommett

Daniel Eric Grundmann

Christopher Paul Stanley Horton

Trent David Iacono

Iain Stringer

Peter Andrew Mcgowan

Kim Venancio Taylor

Frederick Albert Brown

Tessa Dennis

court court list

