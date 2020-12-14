FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Christina Evelyn Broome
Mariano Franco Altadonna
Benjamin Thomas Davison
Aidan Petar Wilson
Rebecca Dianne Griffiths
Calvin James Prossliner
Andrew Kevin Snaith
Andrew Norman Bauer
Kenneth Edward Hansell
Lynda Lea Davidson
Daniel Joseph Morris
Dylan Allen Bourke
Shaun David Moore
Bruce Raymond Hines
Dakota Rose Powell
Daniel Leslay Clarke
Melissa Emma Holloway
Cameron James Paul
Melinda Mccaw
Barry John Mcdonnell
Wade Francis Marshall
Joshua Ryan Scott
Michelle Elizabeth Croden
Mitchell Kieran Joyce
Harley Lee Trindall
Michael Harold Haworth
Maddison Jade Mackenzie
Amy Beverley Wilkie
Samantha Rose Lorraine Moreno
Jason Bruce Sands
Kylah-Rae Rose Foster
Kaleb Dane Lamb
Nicole Noreen Fisher
Hayden Andrew Sands
Graeme Marshall Thompson
Jacin Colin Fitzpatrick
Brooke Hayley Reid
Bradley Robert Weekes
Stewart Andrew Casey
Mitchell Troy Nolan
Bradley John Kelly
Troy Ross Read
Melina Grace Catherine Kuipersmith
Samuel Carl Fisher
Jayden Shane Malcolm Blake
Rachel-Marie Fulmer
Alexandra Lorraine Mccurdy
Bryce Malcolm Day
Robert Wayne Doyle
Jennifer Mary Wallace
Dylan Andrew James Martin
Kirsten Amanda Bode
Anthony Lyall Mayberry
Vincent Hounieu
Terence Desmond Lee
Darren Noel Nixon
Katrina Jean Law
Grant Kiernan
Jake Timothy Whiteley
Joshua Karl Serafin
Jordan Andrew William Crealy
Adam William Goldsmith
Trine Kauffman
Rhiannon Lee Isaacs
Sean Joseph Howland
James Robert Crane
Lee David Walker
Cy Bradley Daltrey
Christopher Adam Carter
Jason Scott Turner
Stephen Kevin Knight
Renee Henricks
James Dommett
Daniel Eric Grundmann
Christopher Paul Stanley Horton
Trent David Iacono
Iain Stringer
Peter Andrew Mcgowan
Kim Venancio Taylor
Frederick Albert Brown
Tessa Dennis
