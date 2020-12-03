Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Keith James Blanch
Damian Wayne Boswell
Zoe Emma Gage
Tristen Blaine Rigby
Joshua Adam Vohland
Perren James Lewis
Michael Patrick Owens
Jacob Bradley Box
Leslie James Kyte
Ian Jeffrey Allwood
Todd Graeme Olive
Rachael Shannon Jones
John Allen Hart
Peter William Howard
Rhys Jordan Joel Betts
Joel Nicholas Wright
Warren John Frazer
Stewart Andrew Casey
Liam Elliot Preece
Jason Andrew Nutt
Kaleb-Shai Montell Williamson
Alan Neville Bunt
Christine Louise Owens
Benjamin Christopher Skoric
Nicholas Adam O'Doherty
Malcolm Robert Vallis
Angus David Cheetham
Malcolm Stanley Palmer
