Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Thursday, December 3
Crime

Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court today

by Staff writers
3rd Dec 2020 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Keith James Blanch

Damian Wayne Boswell

Zoe Emma Gage

Tristen Blaine Rigby

Joshua Adam Vohland

Perren James Lewis

Michael Patrick Owens

Jacob Bradley Box

Leslie James Kyte

Ian Jeffrey Allwood

Todd Graeme Olive

Rachael Shannon Jones

John Allen Hart

Peter William Howard

Rhys Jordan Joel Betts

Joel Nicholas Wright

Warren John Frazer

Stewart Andrew Casey

Liam Elliot Preece

Jason Andrew Nutt

Kaleb-Shai Montell Williamson

Alan Neville Bunt

Christine Louise Owens

Benjamin Christopher Skoric

Nicholas Adam O'Doherty

Malcolm Robert Vallis

Angus David Cheetham

Malcolm Stanley Palmer

