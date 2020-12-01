Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Tuesday, December 1
Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Tuesday, December 1
Crime

Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court today

by Staff writers
1st Dec 2020 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Waylon Joseph Shrimp

Shaun Francis Zimmerlie

Karl Luke Johinke

Rebecca Lee Oconnor

Moses Olayiwola Popoola

Jimmy Roy Armstrong

Timothy Richard Murray

Gary O'Donnell

Vipul Patel

Corey John Roll

Brodie-Lee Louise Reardon

Kurt Graham Williamson

Travis John Raines

Katherina Szwedzinski

Dion Jusan Ketu

George Anthony Toner

Linda Jane Fuller

Joel Raymond Mcgowan

Matthew Ashley Brendan Lawler

Michael John Pettitt

Joshua William John Mcleod

Fenella Vivian Atukumoit

Nathan Shane Balderson

Zachary Leonard Street

Andrew Peter Hoschke

Tamara Lee Sorensen

John William Searle

Elissa May Sparke

Cherie Ann Wolski

Chu-Yin Chen

Christin Robert Anderson

Brendan Michael Nichols

Ryan William Edward Blake

Michael John Jensen

Kelly Jones

Jody Adam Mcdonald

Ashley Neal Chapman

Karl Adam Coulton

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Tuesday, December 1

More Stories

Show More
bundaberg court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Alarming figures show high suicide rates in Bundy, Burnett

        Premium Content Alarming figures show high suicide rates in Bundy, Burnett

        News Data reveals Bundaberg and Burnett among towns with the highest rates of suicide in the state

        ‘EXTREME FOOLISHNESS’: Bundy man in court over Facebook scam

        Premium Content ‘EXTREME FOOLISHNESS’: Bundy man in court over Facebook scam

        Crime Magistrate: “The victims parted with their hard-earned money because they trusted...

        Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        TAKING UMBRAGE: Man punches colleague after ‘ambush’ meeting

        Premium Content TAKING UMBRAGE: Man punches colleague after ‘ambush’ meeting

        News The victim, who had just returned from sick leave, was thrown to the ground and...