Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Waylon Joseph Shrimp
Shaun Francis Zimmerlie
Karl Luke Johinke
Rebecca Lee Oconnor
Moses Olayiwola Popoola
Jimmy Roy Armstrong
Timothy Richard Murray
Gary O'Donnell
Vipul Patel
Corey John Roll
Brodie-Lee Louise Reardon
Kurt Graham Williamson
Travis John Raines
Katherina Szwedzinski
Dion Jusan Ketu
George Anthony Toner
Linda Jane Fuller
Joel Raymond Mcgowan
Matthew Ashley Brendan Lawler
Michael John Pettitt
Joshua William John Mcleod
Fenella Vivian Atukumoit
Nathan Shane Balderson
Zachary Leonard Street
Andrew Peter Hoschke
Tamara Lee Sorensen
John William Searle
Elissa May Sparke
Cherie Ann Wolski
Chu-Yin Chen
Christin Robert Anderson
Brendan Michael Nichols
Ryan William Edward Blake
Michael John Jensen
Kelly Jones
Jody Adam Mcdonald
Ashley Neal Chapman
Karl Adam Coulton
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Tuesday, December 1