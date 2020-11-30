Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances for today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Aaron Richard Demercado
Dylan Scott Mccaw
Jacqui Lee Whitehead
Zachary Ives
Umit Uruz
Warren Clyde Hadden
Bobbie-Jo Leighane Cameron
Marly William Burt
Bronson Damien Sharp
Benjamin Thomas Switzer
Kristy Nicole Mckenzie
Angel Mariee Dibben
Laneena Mariah Broome
Russell Hebert Hill
Dean Andrew Wagland
Christopher David Howard
James Kiesler
Ricky John Brydon
Alaine Therese Newman
Cherie Ann Wolski
Robert Sarn Aitchison
Cherie Ann Hartmann
Josie Olivia Jackson
Mark Dennis Ernest Johnson
Braydon John Robert Hugh Adams
Mitchell Kieran Joyce
Michael Stanley Howarth
Melissa Emma Holloway
Catherine Anne Mules
Robert Noel Hughes
Geoffrey John Swain
Tanya Maree Phillips
Beaujene Wayne Walter Ward
Nathan Karami
Adrian William Podesta
Mathew Walter Collier
Anthony John Doyle
Jason Mitchell Boag
Rebecca Joy Savage
Cassidy Caryl Devney
Aaron Peter Walker
Andrew Peter Hoschke
Rebecca Jayne Nash
Aaron John Groat
Christina Evelyn Broome
Patrick Sean Dempsey
Clinton Brett Eggmolesse
Lex Garry Power
Nathan Leigh Fischer
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Monday, November 30