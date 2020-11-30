Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances for today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Aaron Richard Demercado

Dylan Scott Mccaw

Jacqui Lee Whitehead

Zachary Ives

Umit Uruz

Warren Clyde Hadden

Bobbie-Jo Leighane Cameron

Marly William Burt

Bronson Damien Sharp

Benjamin Thomas Switzer

Kristy Nicole Mckenzie

Angel Mariee Dibben

Laneena Mariah Broome

Russell Hebert Hill

Dean Andrew Wagland

Christopher David Howard

James Kiesler

Ricky John Brydon

Alaine Therese Newman

Cherie Ann Wolski

Robert Sarn Aitchison

Cherie Ann Hartmann

Josie Olivia Jackson

Mark Dennis Ernest Johnson

Braydon John Robert Hugh Adams

Mitchell Kieran Joyce

Michael Stanley Howarth

Melissa Emma Holloway

Catherine Anne Mules

Robert Noel Hughes

Geoffrey John Swain

Tanya Maree Phillips

Beaujene Wayne Walter Ward

Nathan Karami

Adrian William Podesta

Mathew Walter Collier

Anthony John Doyle

Jason Mitchell Boag

Rebecca Joy Savage

Cassidy Caryl Devney

Aaron Peter Walker

Andrew Peter Hoschke

Rebecca Jayne Nash

Aaron John Groat

Christina Evelyn Broome

Patrick Sean Dempsey

Clinton Brett Eggmolesse

Lex Garry Power

Nathan Leigh Fischer

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Monday, November 30