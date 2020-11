Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Wednesday, November 25

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Katherine Margaret Lake

Ryan Scott Jackson

Kane Robert Bacon

Bronson Damien Sharp

Amy Beverley Wilkie

