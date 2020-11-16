FULL LIST: Bundaberg court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Patrick Sean Dempsey
Kim Therese Bell
James Howard Durand
Catherine Anne Mules
Anthony Lyall Mayberry
Chloe Marie Page
Simon Laurence Breed
Renee Henricks
Darren Lesley Marks
Matthew Rundell
Trine Kauffman
Brendan Keith Henricksen
Troy Ross Read
Andrew Norman Bauer
Barry John Mcdonnell
Shane Douglas Giles
Clinton Brett Eggmolesse
David John Egan
Anthony James Kaminski
Bryce Malcolm Day
Peter Andrew Mcgowan
Kaleb Dane Lamb
Pequisha Leigh Coventry
Cherie Ann Hartmann
Frederick Albert Brown
Latham Peter O'Brien
Jayson Ramsey
Melinda Mccaw
Andrew John Spicer
Dylan John Taylor
Samantha Rose Lorraine Moreno
Tye Thomas Frank Lister
Zara Susanne Eborall
Jesse Ronald Jackson Goulding
Joshua Ryan Scott
Michael Christopher Chick
Glenn John Wilson
Cassandra Rose Priestley
Brady Jae Spicer
Yasmaine Helen Mason
Mark John Hadland
Cherie Ann Wolski
Rhiannon Lee Isaacs
Dale Philip Grace
Damian Leonard Bristow
Michelle Elizabeth Croden
Lex Garry Power
Aidan Petar Wilson
Joseph John Norman
Timothy Gary Swallow
Maria Balte
Paul Heyes
Bradley Robert Weekes
Timothy Richard Murray
Rebecca Dianne Griffiths
Ashley Michael Ronald Bell
Sherry Hawley
Peter Jon Ferguson
Jason Ronald Devine
Lynda Lea Davidson
Kristine Anne Krajewski
Natasha Maree Mulford
Clayton John Trevor Baines
Wayne Allan Weber
Jane Antionette Harrison
Michael Raymond Edward Harris
Don Terry Charles Corrigan
Christopher Anthony Mulford
Anthony Gerard Reed
Josephine Maynard
Benjamin James Peerless
Jake Matue Kirby
Daniel John Stevens
Tom Anderson
Mark Stewart Ellwood
Marnie Lee Gall
Melina Grace Catherine Kuipersmith
Robert Sarn Aitchison
Michael Harold Haworth
Timothy John Egan
