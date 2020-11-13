Menu
Here is a list of matters listed at Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Friday.
Crime

Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court today

by Staff writers
13th Nov 2020 7:29 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Matthew James Broderick

Ashley Cameron King

Graeme Marshall Thompson

Martin James Hunter

Russel Keith Grima

Ethan Alexander Vaughan Connolly

Callum James Dunlop

Christopher Alan Penny

Dean James Harold Avery

Jesse Dean Blee

David Andrew Thomson

Frances Irene Rewald

Chais Gordon Leonard

Maddison Jade Mackenzie

Brandon Leigh Williams

Rhiannon Lee Isaacs

Maverick Hunter Burton

Beau William Roberts

Adam James Carr

Timothy Richard Murray

Thomas Arthur Ward

Cameron Peter Butler

Kane Robert Bacon

Venieca Rae Chapman

Quoc Bao Duong

Jake Bruce Terry

Ramesh Poudel

Cy Bradley Daltrey

Dale John Charteris

Sandee Michelle

Kuvera Gooroodoyal

Lindsay Colin Mackinnon

Jason Thomas Orr

Dallas Kenneth James Wallace

Lisa Maree O'Brien

Dylan John Riley

Kathleen Alice Mann

Reyce Evan Carlile

Starr Zoe King

Dale John Hennessy

Christopher James Beck

Caleb James Nairn

Rachel Leanne Johnson

John Robert Saunders

Anthony Scott Patrick Mann

Locklan Raymond Lancaster

Lindon David Ramm

 

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Friday, November 13

