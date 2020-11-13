Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Matthew James Broderick
Ashley Cameron King
Graeme Marshall Thompson
Martin James Hunter
Russel Keith Grima
Ethan Alexander Vaughan Connolly
Callum James Dunlop
Christopher Alan Penny
Dean James Harold Avery
Jesse Dean Blee
David Andrew Thomson
Frances Irene Rewald
Chais Gordon Leonard
Maddison Jade Mackenzie
Brandon Leigh Williams
Rhiannon Lee Isaacs
Maverick Hunter Burton
Beau William Roberts
Adam James Carr
Timothy Richard Murray
Thomas Arthur Ward
Cameron Peter Butler
Kane Robert Bacon
Venieca Rae Chapman
Quoc Bao Duong
Jake Bruce Terry
Ramesh Poudel
Cy Bradley Daltrey
Dale John Charteris
Sandee Michelle
Kuvera Gooroodoyal
Lindsay Colin Mackinnon
Jason Thomas Orr
Dallas Kenneth James Wallace
Lisa Maree O'Brien
Dylan John Riley
Kathleen Alice Mann
Reyce Evan Carlile
Starr Zoe King
Dale John Hennessy
Christopher James Beck
Caleb James Nairn
Rachel Leanne Johnson
John Robert Saunders
Anthony Scott Patrick Mann
Locklan Raymond Lancaster
Lindon David Ramm
