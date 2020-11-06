Menu
Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Friday, November 6
Crime

Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court today

by Staff writers
6th Nov 2020 6:32 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Nicole Rachel Stirton

Stephen Chittleborough

Justin Brian Foley

Jason Andrew Nutt

Blake Maddison Jacob Hogue-Kokles

Luke Kenneth Lammi

Shane Andrew Ogston

Dion Victor Lamour

Ethan James Kennedy

Adam Ronald Nelson

Jeremy Carl Zerner

Mitchell Clarke Bow

Matthew Alexander Hume

Andrew Kenneth Duffy

Toby Francis Henderson

Adam Christopher Lyons

Anthony Gerard Reed

Gavin William Stanford

Tanya Maree Phillips

Grant Brendon Sansom

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Friday, November 6

court

