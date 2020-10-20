Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court today

Menu
Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Tuesday, October 20
by Staff writers
20th Oct 2020 8:03 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Michael John Pettitt

Angela Katrina Gassman

Jack Shailer

Shayne Lindsey Sheldrick

Glen Robert Cantrell

Morgan Ry Bainbridge

Rodney Glen Mckinnon

Arly Robert Crozier

Jason Mark Butlin

John Allen Hart

Shane Roger George

Matthew Noel Hallows

Kyle Edward Amos

Nicholas Mather

Robert Scott Ainsworth

Timothy James Mcdonald

Robert Daniel Anderson

Brendan James Butler

Jesse Steven Moras

Caitlin Emily Clarke

Joshua Anthony Price

Leya Celeste Fewre

Michael William Johnston

Michael Robert Dunsmuir

Alex John Batchelor

Mark Alan Marshall

Samuel Paul Widnall

Joshua Troy Lowe

Torin Alexander Delfino

Kia Louise Thomas

James Henry Watson

Shane Royer George

Trent William Skillington

Ekkapong Nantapap

