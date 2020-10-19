Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been fined $500 for failing to pay for a haircut.
A man has been fined $500 for failing to pay for a haircut.
News

Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances for today

by Staff writers
19th Oct 2020 7:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Paul Thomas Donnelly

Patrick Kevin Bellden

Bianca Psaila

Mark Andrew Bathman

Adam Richard Gamlen

Darren Leslie Kimball

Catherine Anne Mules

Phillip Andrew Baker

Candice Paula-Ann Wiggins

Kristie Ann Smith

Janine Maree Booker

Justin Lee Hansen

Pequisha Leigh Coventry

Kristine Anne Krajewski

Sarsha Mitchell Ladd

Lucy Gloria Asnicar

Jason Thomas Orr

Melody Contance Mcnamara

Kurt Stephen Anthony Stenz

Joshua Adam Vohland

Luke Dale Eastment

Donald Cecil Morrow

Darren William Bebendorf

Trine Kauffman

Wayne Allan Weber

Phillip Malcolm Griffiths

Jamie Wallace

Laurallee Layne Weldon

Anthony John Doyle

Shane Royer George

Jordan James Keft

Nicholas Mather

Tegan Ann-Maree Ketchup

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Monday, October 19

More Stories

Show More
bundaberg magistrates court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        A FIREY’S TALE: 36-year career of rescues, floods, fires

        Premium Content A FIREY’S TALE: 36-year career of rescues, floods, fires

        News Local station officer shares insight into career as a firefighter before retirement.

        FULL LIST: Bundy and Burnett candidates and where to vote

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Bundy and Burnett candidates and where to vote

        News With an election coming this month, we take a look at your options

        HEALTH CHECK: Why council’s calling for Level 5 commitment

        Premium Content HEALTH CHECK: Why council’s calling for Level 5 commitment

        News See how Bundaberg state candidates responded to the mayor’s call to commit to a new...

        LONG ROAD: Young man loses licence for 6 years

        Premium Content LONG ROAD: Young man loses licence for 6 years

        News On one occasion he did a runner from police while disqualified