Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances for today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Paul Thomas Donnelly
Patrick Kevin Bellden
Bianca Psaila
Mark Andrew Bathman
Adam Richard Gamlen
Darren Leslie Kimball
Catherine Anne Mules
Phillip Andrew Baker
Candice Paula-Ann Wiggins
Kristie Ann Smith
Janine Maree Booker
Justin Lee Hansen
Pequisha Leigh Coventry
Kristine Anne Krajewski
Sarsha Mitchell Ladd
Lucy Gloria Asnicar
Jason Thomas Orr
Melody Contance Mcnamara
Kurt Stephen Anthony Stenz
Joshua Adam Vohland
Luke Dale Eastment
Donald Cecil Morrow
Darren William Bebendorf
Trine Kauffman
Wayne Allan Weber
Phillip Malcolm Griffiths
Jamie Wallace
Laurallee Layne Weldon
Anthony John Doyle
Shane Royer George
Jordan James Keft
Nicholas Mather
Tegan Ann-Maree Ketchup
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Monday, October 19