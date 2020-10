Gavel, scales of justice and law books

Gavel, scales of justice and law books

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Beau Jay Millar

Ivan Horvatic

Thomas John Coonan

Don Terry Charles Corrigan

Tait Patrick Mone

Ian Bryon Anderson

Brendan John Hodda

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Wednesday, October 14