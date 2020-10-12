Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Gavel, scales of justice and law books
Gavel, scales of justice and law books
Crime

Bundaberg Magistrates Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
12th Oct 2020 8:02 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Shaun Lee Kelly

Bradley Graham Franks

Jesse Steven Moras

Karl Stan Ingle

Joel Robert Emmanual Tanna

Sandy James Hortin

Patricia Lisa Dooley

Tony John Landers

Adam Ronald Nelson

Bobbie-Jo Leighane Cameron

Nicole Louise Moran

Charles Trippier

Samuel Carl Fisher

Dean James Mackie

Maikara George Bunny Wiki

Claire Marie Eborall

Mark Alexander Wayne Gardiner

Russell Hebert Hill

Melissa Emma Holloway

Darran James Wootton

Zara Susanne Eborall

Geoffrey John Swain

Jayden Luke Brassington

Keanu Joe Broome

Steven Robert Lovett

Dustin John Emmanuel Roberts

Adam Paul Gallo

Bradley Robert Weekes

Jayson Ramsey

Michael Harold Haworth

Kahlym John Phillips

Wayne Andrew Russell

Jacqui Lee Whitehead

Katrina Jean Law

Cherie Joan Madeline Lamour

Travis Lloyd Hardy

Ian Crosswhite

Kylah-Rae Rose Foster

Ashleigh Judith Rose Fitzpatrick

Amy Patricia Leah Knoessl

Michelle Mae Richter

Blake Tyren James Angus

Rikky Matthew Capes

Brandon Kane Cregan

Sherry Hawley

Ricky John Croft

Tyrell Brian Anthony Howard

Jason Mason

Nicole Catherine Rogan

Shantel Tara Brinkworth

Brent Scott Rolston

Clinton Mathew Strong

Bronson Damien Sharp

Alexis Monique Hill

Sandee Michelle

Catherine Ann May

Paul Andrew Russell

Jake Matue Kirby

Rebecca Jayne Nash

Laneena Mariah Broome

Scott Dennis Burnell

Danielle Maree Walker

Hannah Jean Chapman

Calibur Nicholas Moore

Boris Marie Dufour

Jason Bruce Sands

Anthony Scott Patrick Mann

Lee Casey Mathew Deller

Kitana Papastergou

Dylan Scott Mccaw

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Monday, October 12

More Stories

Show More
court list magistrates court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Application lodged to convert house into new medical surgery

        Premium Content Application lodged to convert house into new medical surgery

        News A Material Change of Use development application for a health care service (medical surgery), has been lodged.

        Groups receive grants to keep Bundy kids happy, active

        Premium Content Groups receive grants to keep Bundy kids happy, active

        News The grants program is designed to allow little champions to follow in the footsteps...

        Ballot draw reveals surprise candidates for Bundy, Burnett

        Premium Content Ballot draw reveals surprise candidates for Bundy, Burnett

        Politics THE Bundaberg and Burnett ballot draw revealed more than just positions, with a...

        DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites