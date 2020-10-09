Bundaberg Magistrates Court: appearance list for today

Gavel, scales of justice and law books

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Richard Allan Martin

Zachary Nathaniel Stewart

Apriel Ann Senn

Todd Anthony Weller

Christopher James Beck

Jacob Norman Caruana

Steven James Kerwin

Nathan Robert Howlett

Brendan Keith Henricksen

Jason Peter Bing

Rochelle Anne Fisher

Kelley Marie Drew

Brad Stewart Jones

Callum James Dunlop

Graham Neil Kelly

Danny Thomas Moran

Katrina Ellen Nash

David Andrew Redshaw

Kearna Rae-Leigh Robson

Cory John Lydiard

James Tamatahi Tito

Toby Francis Henderson

Shaniah Rose Hosler

Travis Leslie Crunkhorn

Latoya Yowyeh

Leighton Cameron Little

Janina Tina Hanousek

Raad Kell Raymond Mott

Chad Isaiah Rachow

Shayla Kuplen

Max Claude Fisher

Blake Maddison Jacob Hogue-Kokles

Dylan Joseph Booth

Shevaun Karla Marie Russell

Troy David Docherty

Alema Roxanne Ikeia Martin

Kenneth John Pershouse

Rochelle Anne Napier

Aaron Richard Demercado

Christina Evelyn Broome

Shane Bradley Ryle

Mathew Walter Collier

Jarrod Matthew Halls

Melinda Mccaw

Rebecca Joy Savage

Jacqui Lee Whitehead

Julieanne Cady

John Fraser Dunn

David John Logan

Chais Gordon Leonard

Robert Wayne Doyle

Ethan Alexander Vaughan Connolly

Shauna Nicole Mcalpine

Keegan Joseph Moore

Nathan Cree Moyle

Michael Grant Leroy

Andrew Kevin Snaith

Ian Zane Little

Maureen Helen Cowle

Francis Margaret Faye Lawton

Daniel Edward Sheppard

Cody John William Honor

Todd Graeme Olive

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Friday, October 9