Bundaberg Magistrates Court: appearance list for today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Richard Allan Martin
Zachary Nathaniel Stewart
Apriel Ann Senn
Todd Anthony Weller
Christopher James Beck
Jacob Norman Caruana
Steven James Kerwin
Nathan Robert Howlett
Brendan Keith Henricksen
Jason Peter Bing
Rochelle Anne Fisher
Kelley Marie Drew
Brad Stewart Jones
Callum James Dunlop
Graham Neil Kelly
Danny Thomas Moran
Katrina Ellen Nash
David Andrew Redshaw
Kearna Rae-Leigh Robson
Cory John Lydiard
James Tamatahi Tito
Toby Francis Henderson
Shaniah Rose Hosler
Travis Leslie Crunkhorn
Latoya Yowyeh
Leighton Cameron Little
Janina Tina Hanousek
Raad Kell Raymond Mott
Chad Isaiah Rachow
Shayla Kuplen
Max Claude Fisher
Blake Maddison Jacob Hogue-Kokles
Dylan Joseph Booth
Shevaun Karla Marie Russell
Troy David Docherty
Alema Roxanne Ikeia Martin
Kenneth John Pershouse
Rochelle Anne Napier
Aaron Richard Demercado
Christina Evelyn Broome
Shane Bradley Ryle
Mathew Walter Collier
Jarrod Matthew Halls
Melinda Mccaw
Rebecca Joy Savage
Jacqui Lee Whitehead
Julieanne Cady
John Fraser Dunn
David John Logan
Chais Gordon Leonard
Robert Wayne Doyle
Ethan Alexander Vaughan Connolly
Shauna Nicole Mcalpine
Keegan Joseph Moore
Nathan Cree Moyle
Michael Grant Leroy
Andrew Kevin Snaith
Ian Zane Little
Maureen Helen Cowle
Francis Margaret Faye Lawton
Daniel Edward Sheppard
Cody John William Honor
Todd Graeme Olive
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Friday, October 9