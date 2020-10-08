Menu
Everyone appearing in court today.
Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court today

by Staff writers
8th Oct 2020 9:02 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Saratoga Holdings Pty Ltd

Joel Michael Thomas Dewitte

Troy Ross Read

Matthew Dean Munro

Simon Peake

Jeffrey Michael Hohn

Ken John Harvey

Greg Peterson

Darren Scott Dingle

Malcolm James Nisbet

Zachary Robert Wakelin

Ryan Fox

Matthew James Broderick

Christopher Alan Penny

Christian Edward Lowe

Nathan Richard Luhrs

Shaun Francis Zimmerlie

Brett David Gardner

Patrick Jon Sweetman

Hayden Rodger Esler

Adam Kingsley Worts

Aaron James Fritz

Samantha Lee Scott

Luis Santana

Christopher Bryan Sheeran

Blake James Soper

Scott James Hansen

Darran James Wootton

Mandy Lee Hart

Leya Celeste Fewre

Shane Gregory Lavender

Nathan Alexander St John

David Matthew Billington

Travis John Landt

Matthew Ryan Hansen

Natalie Claire Mortensen

Malcolm Andrew Topp

Timothy Richard Murray

Nadine Mae Gould

Emily Merie Hamerton

Daniel William Plath

Gail Theresa Stever

Lorraeme Fox

Ashley Moras

Jamie Patrick William Doherty

Joshua Jonathon David Peter

Glen Michael Scott

Siyan Sann

Stephen Lawrence John Doyle

Toni-Gaye Wigg

Joseph Joshua Shane Riley

Peggy Adele Baker

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Thursday, October 8

