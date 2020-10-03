Menu
Here is a list of matters listed at Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday.
Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Oct 5

by Staff writers
3rd Oct 2020 9:21 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Nicole Rachel Stirton

Graham Arthur Davis

Christopher Andrew-Lloyd Johnson

Allan David John Madden

Christopher Anthony Mulford

Cliff Wayne Gott

Peter Tran

Kelly Catherine Woods

Shannon Leanne Wager

Glenn John Wilson

John Ross Caterer

Maxwell Robert Rippon

Ella Jade Bray

Mark Andrew Gordon

Troy Phillip Dewsbury

Aaron Peter Schiffers

Kymberly Louise Graham

Kathleen Alice Mann

Dylan John Riley

Taleasha-Lee Jane Snell

Danielle Maree Walker

Brendan John Hodda

Megan-Rose Elizabeth Kendell

Joel Richard Maguire

Michael John Nykiel

Maddison Jade Mackenzie

Christopher Mervyn James Miles

Mohammad Juma

Travis Leslie Crunkhorn

Braydon John Robert Hugh Adams

Jake Zachariah Cregan Mcdaniel

Jake Roy Brough

Timothy Alfred Hawes

Lisa Maree O'Brien

Christopher David Howard

Duncan Evan Whitehead

Catherine Anne Mules

Anthony William Higgins

Kyah Tane Tito

Kaitlyn Jane Downer

Brendan James Butler

Kieren Daniel Mittelheuser

Jarrad John Shallcross

Luke Anthony Layt

Shaun Graeme Wilson

Cary Neil Drake

John Ivan Patrick Mc Laughlin

Kirsten Jade Mantei

Berlinda Hope Bornen

Natasha Maree Mulford

Kai Albert Lane

Ashley Cameron King

Chad Isaiah Rachow

Maria Balte

Rhiannon Lee Isaacs

Hayley Jane Poulsen

Brett Andrew Sands

William Bernard Dowsett

Joshua Ronald Crouch

Andrew Peter Hoschke

