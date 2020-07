A man has been fined $500 for failing to pay for a haircut.

A man has been fined $500 for failing to pay for a haircut.

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Luke Damian Doran

Andrew Delvis Bale

Julie Margaret Nebe

Matthew Noel Hallows

Emma Linaker

Khama I Mclennan-Perry

Sam Alexander Kuhnel

Gabriel Goltz

Liam Elliot Preece

Rebecca Jean-Christina Sweeney

Keanu Joe Broome

Jesse Ronald Jackson Goulding

Kaiden James Lucas

Eric James Goebel

Codey Alexander Garth

Blake Maddison Jacob Hogue-Kokles

Joshua Paul Collins

Alyshia-Lee Merle Marie Marshall

Nathan Leigh Fischer

Danny Miles Canavan

Blake Maddison Hogue-Kokles

Joel Richard Maguire

Joshua Graham Tanner

Michael Dimovski

Matthew Dee Restell

Steven Gary Vosmaer

Damian Wayne Boswell

David Andrew Redshaw

Trent William Skillington

Liam Andrew Stubberfield

Graham Thomas David Sullivan

Michael Stanley Howarth

Thomas John Coonan

Kirt Michael Anthony

William Robert John Neil Ryder

Alex Thearron Chan

Gloria Anna Karnowski

Renee Henricks

Katrina Leanne Luhrs

Serena Maree Hunt

Bill Chan

Amy Maree Wayne

Peter William Howard

Sarah Ann Pershouse

Stephen Carl Sonntag

Lakeisha Long-Wright

Corey Wayne Bonnett

Shaun David Wheeler

Cody Lee Rowland

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Monday, July 13