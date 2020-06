A man has been fined $500 for failing to pay for a haircut.

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Lindsay Terrance Nowland

Samantha Rose Olive Retta Moreno

Amy Maree Agate

Jason Shaun Lewis

Justin Brian Foley

Adam Ronald Nelson

Tiffany Campbell

Skye Louisa Boyd

Bradley Jude Kirk

Don Terry Charles Corrigan

Tearne Maree Sorby

Thomas John Coonan

Kody Raymond Gerald Collis

