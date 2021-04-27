FULL LIST: Brisbane (George St) Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Koffi Christophe Agbaleti

Brendon Bandman

William James Loli

Nicholas Anthony Day

Justin Royce Wright

Brandon Wayne Green

Ashley Brent Ledez

Rachel Shanae Lettice

Joshua Jordan Rice

Benjamin Paul Skinner

Andrew Logan Gunn

Lance Geoffrey Rigley

David Frederick Butler

Nicole Elyshia Hellen

Bert Lawrence Tapau

Cooper Jordan Breen

Angus Aaron Mcgregor Dawson

Ciaran William James Mccullagh

Ronin Montell Rio

Christine Northfield

Bailey Jay Rowland

Michael Bradley Small

Ramadhan Hassan Mume

Mitchell Anthony Toki

Ryan James Macdonald

Bansri Babubhai Goti

Joseph Hugh Mcbride

Adam Paul Lumley Mcgough

Jarrad John Fairbanks

Harnake Singh Guraya

Steven Jeremy Moore

Lachlan William Thiel

Eddie Bao Ngoc Hang

Anthony David Gray

Ethan Thomas Horn

Bereket Teklesenbet Woldemariam

Jozsef Antal

Shehan Manushka Athurugiriya

Justin Joseph Hall

Ammon Patrick Dubois

Muntather Khalidi

Milton Brendon Jacob Cooper

Phillip David John Mcdowell

Joshua James Phillips

Alyse Santry

Tyrone Andrew Luhan

Laura Jean Richards

Colby Marie Tillack

Matthew Whiteside

Skye Marie Paton

Zachariah Te Aroha King

Scott Robert Hansen

Sky Veronica Jarvis

Benjamin David Francis O'Donnell

Joshua Lindsay Elkerton-Sandy

Philip Paul Colegate

Harun Mawlavizada

Amelia Gayle Adrienne Smith

Brian Henry Guise

Kyhannie Haere Hirini

Jack Konrads

Jamie Stephen Broughton

Daniel Mclellan

Grayham Leslie Usher

Matthew James William Baker

Kathryn Singleton

Aaron Robert Joseph Marsh

Annika Elizabeth Eddie

Rohan Edward Moore

Graham John Patterson

Ahmad Ragab Hamed Kanaan

Lewis Adam Comb

Brock Kevin Martin

William James Pratt

Jacquelin Rowena Ivory

Moriah Rose Kingston

Sora Lee

James Arthur Muirhead

Corey Anthony Durham

Ruth Aquila Foster

Kual Gordon Chol Machek

Matthew Charles Wrench

Allan Robert Sutherland

Naser Deilami Khoozestani

Kameron Thomas Degac

Lachlan Archer Hampson

Brock Edward Peter Newman

Mark James Dunn

Cassandra Richards

Paul Michael David

Davian Rio

Samantha Jane Stride

Shannon Leigh White

Darren John Monsell

Adrian John Ashton

Iagan Kiszely

Germasion Mokonen Siyum

Samantha Lee Byrne

David Peter Christ

Dallas William Pinkerton

Dylan James Allen

Sara Louise Hoeben

Michael Rouse

Neal Clark

Tyson Wayne Christie

Christopher Michael Sjoert Reussien

Luke Nathan Micali

Ellen Claire Betts

Jonathan Christian Dolgner

Richard Charles Atkinson

Leif Jayuya Sharkey

Michael Benjamin Dugan

Jaime Maree Smith

Georgia Ellis Constable

Chantel Ndipange

Rhys Lewis Thomas

James Matthew Leathem

Christopher Flanagan

Liam James Macginley

Nath Seng

Anish Sanjay Kumar

Richard James Sinclair

Adam James Ward

Jacob Anthony Jackson

Dwayne Walter Mccarthy

Wade Jeremy Walter Parsons

Jaye Stephen Kornet

Mohammad Safari

Kurun Yackiel Ruska-Fisher

Peter L Motin

Michael Ian Newson

Natalie Renee Lea Jordan

Rikki James Oliver

Callum James Melican

Robert Kenneth Caldwell

Michael Craig Hogan

Daniel Peter Clayton

Brenton Niethe

Dannikah Kay Searles-Grayson

Shawn James Kubik

Rees Alexander Farley

Jeffrey David Gortmans

Rebecca Jane Ianniello

Grant Andrew Mcanally

Achol Chol Monykuc

Zachary Smoothy

Yang Li

Chris Papastergou

Hollie Tennille Fox

Madeline Rae Hough

Tyrone Kawaiti Sampson

Conor Alexander Oliver Tisdell

Bowie Sheng Papa

Morgan Sam Paikea Williams

David Raymond Rahurahu

David Stanley Hindle

Nqobile Andrew Milazi

Yang Shao

Caitlin Elizabath Alexander

Joseph William Hobson

Aaron Douglas Wayne Te Moananui

Mason Sione Freche

Lauie Michael Tagaloa

Yuan-Shan Wang

Brenton Charles Kenneth Swayn

Connor Allen Gater

Siahn Cynthia Curran

Jason Eskander

Pauline Sheila Johns

Jaman Maurice Rio

Lewis Jim Frederick Weazel

Tahlia Skye Love

Jarrad Andrew Pounder

Mace Glenn Jacobs

Anthony John Ross

Benjamin Paul Partridge

Speech Tony Denzil Williams

Stephen Wayne Frost

Nathan Malcom Smith

Peta Ann Ward

P Mihiri Anushka De Silva

Xiaoxuan Su

Matthew Robert Soe

Joshua-Kye George Kleinhans

Christina Jennifer Karklis

Jabi Gorgo Pedro

Kyle Barry Wynne

Kurt Thomas Bernard Nicholson

Mark Boyes

Reece Samuel Nicol

Deniz Jack Ak

Michael Raymond John Harrison

Timothy James Knox

Yi Huang

Thomas Jordan Nott

Malcolm Frederick Stamp

Jason Carl Walters

Kiera Luise Farmer

Kain Barron-Logan

John Richard Macdonald

Mark Christopher Stephens

Kenneth Lindsay Willis

Glenn Raymond Baldry

Zephyr Benjamin Cherrin

Vanessa Lee Coxhedge

Chelsea Violet Hickson

Kenneth William Jacobi

Simon James Henson

Daniel Sean Lindsay

Jake Antony Piticco

James Adam Tyack

Harley Joe Barbaro

Jesse James Edwards

Vanessa Louise Kubeckis

Peter Thomas Molloy

Joel Aaron John Longhurst

Scott Richard Gordon

Dale James Woolan

Gary Ronald John Copeland

Daniel David Blake-Owen

Saeed Aden Mohamed

Cale James Cross

Mark Jason Bowles

Ben Michael Conroy

Davood Haghdan

Richard Trieu Quoc Huu Nguyen

Edward James Lee

Mia Anais Rickards-Hanson

Peter Tyson

Anthony Jay Gatley-Dunne

Ryan Andrew Mackrill

Gregory John Ray

Paul George Brasch

Ricky James Boots

Habib Bashar

Adam John Booker

Martin Adam Vega

Connie Flett

Michael Bruce Olive

Stuart Galloway

Kristy-Lee Campey

Matthew John Frame

Manpreet Singh

Shane Leimeister

Nathan Robert Newcomb

Leigh David Mccracken

David Frank Bugden

Dean Glen Jones

Akin Bekir Tezcan

Musa Valee Kamara

Anastasha Therese Failava

Graeme Allan Harbour

Mark Allan Maltby

Nelson Andrae Patea

Luke Adrian Day

Matthew Kemp Luckhurst

Cody Aaron Mason

Daniel John Jager

Luke James Collings

Mitchell James Russo

Scott Geoffrey Maygar

Jack Steven Burrows

Gregory William Bloom

Jonathon Ian Anton Luyendyk

James Morton Mason

Te Raukura Anahera Alexander

Russell Eric Carfantan

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court, Tuesday, April 27