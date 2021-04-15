FULL LIST: Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Huyen Phyong Thi Dang
Peter Francis O'Connor
Huy Thuy Bui
Van Thao Tran
Ian Robert Turner
Olivia Winnie Muranga
Augustus Te Pahu Rangihuna
Gabrielle Sara Fraser
Andrew John Schafferius
Peter Kay Bright
Cindy Anne Hadley
Owen Jack Joseph Turnbull
Molly Judith Ragan
Jesse Charles Hallett
Cameron Charles George Steiner
Debbie-Lee White
Kiran Shekar
Tu Anh Nguyen
Nathan James Williams
Anh Quoc Tran
Luke Raymond Leslie
Jake Barry Smith
Magid Beyrami
Chantal Maree Phillips
Joseph Christopher Alex Sharkey
Nathan George Bright
Ha Truc Thi Le
Son Van Dang
Aaron Pereira
Joseph Charles Dean Chambers
Andre John Snajdar
Robert Dean Morgan
Brook Dana Currie
Timothy Luke Rodgers
Gilbert James Collins
Shaun David Molenda
Vu Van Nguyen
Matthew Joel Apps
Laurence Allen Moody
Susan May Rose Bebbington
Damien Alan Young
Travis Frank Bergvall-Williams
Ryan Angel Watson
Khanh Nhat Bui
Benjamin Christian Hayward
Darren John Tobane
Jeandre Willem Fourie
Ashley Francis Graham
Chad Lee Symons
Philip Paul Colegate
Renee Christina Riddett
Grayham Leslie Usher
Kelly Leeanne Knox
Thomas Jacobus Welgemoed
Delanie Jane Crawley
Carl John Matheson
Tristan David Sami
Faatamalii Tavita
Jason Paul Brown
Duane Kelvin Lea
Rezwan Saifullah Naimatullah
Thi Tuyet Diem Dinh
James Lachlan Lammie
Kristoffer James Johannes Lisman
Joshua Bernard Abraham
Van Si Le
Belinda Shirley Rogers
Eddy Bangana
Harjinder Singh
Trevor Atherton
Ken Sonio Solberg
Satima Sam Tago
Malcolm Barry Chicken
Paul Allan Goldsmith
Kevin Goddaer
Rhys Troy Martin
Shannon Nicolas Charlie Moke
Coen Michael Pelham
Minh Duy Lam
Tina Dawn Cochrane
Yu Liu
Chan Huy Nguyen
Adam Michael Holz
Abbas Abbas
Robert James Meredith
Denholm Christopher John Anderson
Huyen Phuong Thi Dang
Brian Wilson
John Henry Cornwell
