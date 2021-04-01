FULL LIST: Brisbane (George St) Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Brooke Elizabeth Anderson
Benjamin Caulton
Paul Anthony Ebejer
Troy David Thomas Murphy
Minh Trang Tran Hop
Barjinder Singh
Darryl Lionel Phipson
Harry Edward Harper Pembroke
Bradley John Bell
Joseph James Weldon
Shane Bernard James Tynan
Troy Jason Kemp
Dougal Robertson Vincent
Amanda Chrissy Boselli
Sharai Elizabeth Lancaster
Damien John Kevin Quinn
Bradley Kenneth Stagoll
Benjamin Foster
Devanty Wavely James Stanley
Daniel James Judd
David Layton
Sian Luke Higgs
William John Edward Axford-Maine
Renee Christina Riddett
Timothy James Bradford
April Grace Mitchell
Robert Takihiku Lucas
Michael Paul O'Halloran
Declan Rhys Dunne
Joshua Jermaine Junior Mcgregor
Nobel Igiraneza
Alicia Ann Riseley
Simone Elizabeth Looysen
Debi Kopman
Mohammad Shafi Shreen Del
Charlie Lakhbir Singh Bal
Michael Paul Emery
Bethell Flooring Pty Ltd
Patrick Owen Hobson
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court, Thursday, April 1