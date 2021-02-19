FULL LIST: Brisbane (George St) Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

The Pool Tile Company Pty Ltd

Jayden Graham

Delta Contractors (Aust) Pty Ltd

Sharon Lee Riley

Dex Bolt

Jasmine Thelma May Smith

Steven David Watts

Thomas James Lamb

Maria Thornton

John Joseph Power

Caytlin Rose A'Herne

Timothy John Ruttley

Shane David Lee

Colin James Ash

David Andrew Miller

Dylan James Wyeth

Charles James Ewan Glenny

Kodie Hodges

Anthony Mario Di Vincenzo

Willis Bros Installation (Qld) Pty Ltd

Alfred John Jeffreys

Matthew Adam Carter

Michael Shane Fraser

Michael Raymond Marchetti

Dean Robert Mellers

Board Of The Queensland Museum

Liam Matthew Irons

Scott Edward Griffin

Belinda Bessie Bond-Clevens

Shaun Anthony Clarkson

Debbi Carol Carberry

Shannon Ellen Millikin

Anna Louise Derbyshire

Ben Michael Thomsen

Braeton Hunter Mitchell

Never Never Group Pty Ltd

Department Of Education

Hiroyuki Hidaka

Jason Allan Nicholls

Yudong Kim

Matthew James Hamann

Bennjaman James Callaghan

Matamua Hofeni

Bozo Karan

Derek Ashley Foster

Lisa Nicole Hemming

Anthony Allan Oborne

Cameron Roy Murrell

Jonathan George Simpson

Chelsea Wilson

Robert Francis Mcphee

Timothy Joseph Bretz

Phillip David Jones

Skye Marie Paton

Reece Luke Wakefield

Carlo Bindian

Martin James Doyle

Arjun Ashwath

Jason Alan Kelk

Mervyn Ronald Cullen

Dean Christian Apps

Samantha Michaela Conquest

Jared Shane West

Nicholas Jonathan Bruce Anderson

Christian Alexander Strathdee

Jean-Ulrich Babbel De St Jean-Barbeau

Brian Theodore

Aaron Daniel Hennig

Clinton Gary Wade

Mick John Lear

David Harper

Pamela Mary Richardson

Darren Alan Strugnell

Tara Mcgrady

Gary Michael Coleman

Slavco Petreski

Kate Michelle Thomas

Paul Leslie Nelson

Michael James Hansen

Samuel Ryan Koop

Bradley Carver Cross

Bill Diakogeorgiou

Lakisha Lee Jackson

Brisbane Builders Pty Ltd

Rebel Gun Works Pty. Ltd.

Sally-Jane Atta-Singh

Troy John Lovejoy

Jay Royce Luckhurst

Shane Lee Thomas

Huckleberry Australia Pty Ltd

David John Williams

Tong Tong Lual

Gary Lexley Perkins

Ceirwy Holden

Wilton Resort Management Pty Ltd

Charles Spencer Jubau

Aaron Lee Glenton

Lincoln Patrick Conquest

Nadia Hartley

Tammi Lecia Clarke

Karen Margaret Johnston

Emma Horton

David Michael Lucas

Xiaohang Chang

Lee Phillip William Daye

Lochlan Cooper Graham

Alexander Restrepo

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court, Friday, February 19